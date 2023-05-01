Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced voters will be asked to approve a measure in November to address the anticipated spike in property taxes.
Polis said the measure will do three things: Provide immediate property tax relief, address the problems that arose from the voter-approved repeal of the Gallagher Amendment in 2020, and provide a mechanism to prevent property tax rates from increasing faster than income, tied to the Denver-Boulder Consumer Price Index.
The move comes as the Colorado lawmakers stare down the barrel of looming crisis, one in which property taxes are expected to increase this year by as much as 50% for many homeowners.
Flanked by Democratic lawmakers, business owners, homeowners and other supporters, Polis said the proposal will reduce residential property tax increases by 50% on average. It also allows seniors covered under the state's homestead property tax exemption to keep that exemption when they downsize into another residence, the governor said.
The proposal will hold harmless the things property taxes pay for — police, fire, local hospitals and K-12 education — by tapping the state's TABOR surplus.
Under the proposal, the state would "de-Bruce" state revenue up to a new limit that adds 15% annually to the calculation. That would allow the state to keep an additional $167 million in 2024, which in turn would reduce the state's TABOR surplus from $2 billion to $1.8 billion, and reduce taxpayer refunds by $46 in 2024.
The measure also will differentiate between property taxes assessed on primary homes versus property taxes assessed on second and third homes, with subsequent homes getting less of a break. It will not affect second homes that are used as rental property, a concern for resort communities that rely on short-term rentals during tourist seasons.
The proposal has a 10-year sunset.
A companion bill, according to Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, will enact reforms on the assessment side. That measure is expected to receive bipartisan support.
The supporters at Monday's press conference included Scott Wasserman from the Bell Policy Center, who has filed two ballot measures to reduce property tax increases. Also in attendance Monday were J.J. Ament, CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and former state Sen. Mike Kopp, president and CEO of of Colorado Concern, which sounded the alarm on property tax increases more than a year ago.
Property values are re-assessed every two years, and 2023 is an assessment year.
Voters' decision to repeal the Gallagher Amendment in 2020, paired with skyrocketing home values and the biennial assessment, is expected to result in an increase in property taxes by as much as 50% in some metro area counties.
Indeed, all nine Denver metro area counties show double-digit increases in median value that followed the red-hot real estate market of 2021 and early 2022.
Assessments, for example, are up 33% on the median home in the city of Denver, and a whopping 47% on the median home in Douglas County.
Wasserman said the measure will lean on reducing taxable value, and for lower-valued homes, this will really have an impact.
One concept expected to be included is the assessment rate for second homes. While supporters are expected to cite high values of such second homes, it could also affect resort communities that rely on short-term rentals.
While the idea of charging different property tax assessment rates on second homes has been around for a while, it's never come to fruition because county assessors have maintained they have no data on just which homes are considered second homes. The bill is expected to provide a one-year delay to allow assessors to figure that out, along with the resources to do it.
"This has been a big issue for a number of years," Wasserman said.
The bill is expected to differentiate between homes that are rented out for substantial portions of the year versus those that are only occasionally rented out or not at all.
The bill to be introduced Monday is not the only solution being proposed on property taxes.
Senate Bill 108 would allow local governments to offer temporary property tax credits or mill levy reductions and later eliminate the credits or restore the mill levy without going to voters for permission. The bipartisan bill clear the state Senate and is available for debate before the House.
Advance Colorado, in a statement Monday, said voters deserve a real long-term solution to the property tax crisis and not the measure proposed by the governor and legislature.
“We’ve got a five-alarm fire in Colorado and our governor showed up with a squirt gun," the statement said. "We have heard reports of seniors already walking into their county treasurer’s office with tears in their eyes at the prospect of losing their home."
Fields added that the governor and legislature are "paying for part of this relief" with money taxpayers are already owed, creating a "fake cap on property tax increases, and going after even more of our TABOR refunds."
Advance Colorado's Michael Fields was one of the proponents behind Proposition 120 in the 2021 election, a property tax reduction measure that voters rejected by more than 14 percentage points.
