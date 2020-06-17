Two residents of Eastern Colorado are among 41 appointments announced Wednesday by Gov. Jared Polis.
Both will serve on the State Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Council.
Commissioner Jean Sykes will serve on the advisory council as a representative of rural counties. She is currently the chair of the Bent County commission.
Rachel Smith of Arriba, in Washington County, will serve as a trauma nurse coordinator.
The advisory council is one of nine boards and commissions with announced appointments Wednesday.
The others include the community corrections board, which got four new members and two others reappointed. Five of the six are from the Front Range; the sixth is from Fruita.
Despite two corrections programs on the Eastern Plains, in Lamar and Sterling, the council has no representation from that part of the state. Until recently, the council did have a representative from LaJunta. That was Jim Bullock, the district attorney for the 16th Judicial District, which is Bent, Crowley and Otero counties. His term expired Feb. 28.
The council is a governor's board, is not set up in statute and members do not require Senate confirmation. According to Public Safety PIO Patricia Billinger, the council has in the past struggled with a lack of Western Slope representation. They have not had any recent applicants from the Eastern Plains, she said.
Polis has now named 20 of the council's 24 members. Terms of office for the other four expired in February. Colorado's community corrections offers 30 "specific facilities/programs that provide both residential and non-residential services."
Community corrections boards are required in any judicial district that offers a community corrections program. Those board members are appointed by county commissioners.
Eastern Plains residents, including lawmakers, have been concerned for more than a year about the lack of representation on boards and commissions from area residents since Polis took office last year. Polis told a group of senators Monday that he would commit doing a better job of ensuring geographical diversity with his appointments, which would include Eastern Plains residents.
