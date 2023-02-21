One example of what pesticide applicators would face if the state were to lift its preemption on pesticides: the light-shaded asphalt is Denver County; the dark is unincorporated Arapahoe County. The tree in the middle straddles both counties, which raises questions about which pesticide an applicator could use to treat the tree, or how to protect one side of the tree from pesticides that are permitted in one county but not the other. Photo courtesy Alex Brown.