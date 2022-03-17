Legislation working through the state House aims to establish a long-promised universal preschool program and a new Department of Early Childhood in Colorado.

The House Education Committee approved House Bill 1295 Thursday, sending it to the appropriations panel before it will reach the full House for consideration. Bill sponsors said this is the next step after legislation passed in 2021 and 2022 to create and fund the department, as well as to create a transition plan and recommendations for universal preschool.

“This is the end result of decades of progress that we have made in the world of early childhood in Colorado,” said bill sponsor Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver. “Early childhood is a critical period in the development of a child. It dramatically shapes a child’s subsequent education and life experiences."

Under the bill, the Colorado Universal Preschool Program would begin in 2023, providing 10 hours per week of free preschool for all children the year before they enter kindergarten. Parents may choose a preschool provider themselves within their community.

The program would save Colorado parents an average of $4,300 per year in child care costs, according to state estimates.

House Speaker Alec Garnett, who is also sponsoring the bill, called it “monumental” for Colorado children and families. Garnett said he has watched his three young children thrive socially and developmentally after entering child care and preschool.

“The 10 hours of free high-quality preschool will help all the kids across Colorado have the same experiences that my wife and I fought so hard for our children to have,” Garnett, D-Denver, said. “This bill is going to save parents money, it is going to enroll more kiddos in that high-quality experience that we know is so critical, and we’re going to make it as easy as possible to do it.”

Garnett said the Department of Early Childhood will be groundbreaking, boosting access to early education by creating a “one stop shop” of state services.

Currently, early childhood programs are spread across multiple agencies with different eligibility requirements and funding streams, making it difficult for families to navigate, supporters say. Under the bill, the programs would be consolidated under the new Department of Early Childhood to streamline the system. With this change, a single application would be created for all early childhood programs.

The education committee passed the bill in a 7-2 vote with bipartisan support. Republican Reps. Mark Baisley of Roxborough Park and Tim Geitner of Falcon voted "no" without explanation.

“We’re going to meet families where they’re at," said Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, who said he was previously hesitant of the bill. "I’m just excited about the prospect of literally thousands of more kids coming into kindergarten ready to learn, having that foundation already set.”

If enacted, the universal preschool program and Department of Early Childhood would cost over $365 million through 2024, over $190 million of which would come from taxes on tobacco and nicotine products passed by Colorado voters in 2020. Another $127 million would come from the state’s general fund or education fund.

No organization registered in opposition to the bill, which received support from over a dozen organizations, including the Colorado Children's Campaign, Executives Partnering to Invest in Children and the Kempe Foundation for the Prevention and Treatment of Child Abuse and Neglect.