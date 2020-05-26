House adjourns to attend committee hearings
10:48 a.m.
Senate meets briefly before attending committee hearings
12:19 p.m.
Lawmakers are spread out in the Senate chamber, with every other desk vacant. Those who lost their desks are seated in the benches along the wall, with a laptop desk provided by the Senate.
10:23 a.m.
The Senate met only briefly Tuesday and then adjourned to allow lawmakers to attend committee hearings, where it's expected that the committees will clear the docket of the bills remaining from the first two months of the session.
WATCH LIVE: Proceedings from the Colorado Senate (click here for YouTube link)
Three senators, all Democrats, were excused, another good reason not to do floor work, since the Democrats lost their majority with their absences. The three excused: Sens. Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge, Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood and Angela Williams of Denver. Danielson and Pettersen have young children.
Almost all the senators and staffers wore masks, save for Republican Sen. Vicki Marble of Fort Collins, who said her allergies make it difficult to breath with a mask.
Republican Sen. Owen Hill of Colorado Springs has not had a haircut since the virus began running through Colorado and is looking a little shaggy. He laughed this morning that “The People’s Republic of Boulder has won. Pot is legal and haircuts aren’t allowed.”
Hill isn't alone. More than a few senators look like they could use a haircut.
House resumes where it left off
10:15 a.m.
The lower chamber jumped right into bills Tuesday morning, like the last two months at home never happened. They spoke through face coverings as the debated legislation on the floor and from a microphone in the gallery, where some worked to allow social distancing.
WATCH LIVE: Proceedings from the Colorado House (click here for YouTube link)
House members took up bills on community corrections, the statute of limitations on sexual misconduct civil suits, handling late-arriving ballots, Medicaid reimbursements for children, clinical trials for Medicaid and renewing the state Board of Chiropractic Examiners, among other bills.
"It seems like eons ago," Rep. Larry Liston, a Republican from Colorado Springs, said of resuming work on House Bill 1232, the Medicaid clinical trials bill he is sponsoring with Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Democrat from Commerce City.
He added on cost, a familiar refrain Tuesday, "This bill has no fiscal note, which would have no effect on the state's Medicaid program or our tight budget."
Becker said lawmakers were ready to get going Tuesday. She said new legislation would be responsive to the pandemic.
"We want to act quickly to minimize our time in the legislature but also help Coloradans rebuild their lives and recover from the pandemic," she said.
She expected the legislature to focus on three areas: getting people back to work safely, helping Colorado families make ends meet and protecting education, health and safety.
"There's going to be a priority on the budget and other must-pass legislation and smaller legislation that keeps the wheels of government churning," she said.
In addition to a paid sick leave bill, lawmakers also will take up worker protections, expanded unemployment insurance and direct assistance for housing and utilities.
Colorado lawmakers will take up a paid leave program for workers who might be sick with coronavirus or caring for loved ones, with an eye on making the benefit permanent, Democratic leaders told reporters Tuesday morning.
The legislature returned to Denver Tuesday after postponing their work because of the state shutdown on March 14.
Lawmakers spoke through masks, including some skeptical Republicans, whose voices were muddled as they spoke in the well. House Republican leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock was among those donning a face covering. Other Republicans, including Rep. Lori Saine of Dacono, were barefaced.
Lawmakers were spread out, including some from both parties who peered down into the House chamber from the south side of the public viewing gallery. The gallery was outfitted with a microphone so lawmakers could speak from the gallery, as some lawmakers enjoyed desks and others sat with their laptops.
House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, a Democrat from Denver, urged fellow lawmakers to socially distance as they mingled in the chamber.
Scenes from inside #coleg Capitol this morning: folks testing outside Senate chamber; new plastic guard for House sargeants, cafeteria and the main staircase to the first floor. Not sure where the down arrow is. @colo_politics pic.twitter.com/ZgblTIpbey— Marianne Goodland (@MGoodland) May 26, 2020
The sick leave proposal would create a basic benefit that allows workers to earn an hour of time off for every every week they've been on the job, so that they can use to take care of their own illness or taking care of loved ones.
"This meant to be a very basic safety net for all worker in the state of Colorado," said Senate Majority Leader Steven Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder, told reporters Tuesday morning.
"... We know that if more people stayed home in this crisis when they were feeling sick or they were showing some symptoms, that would have actually slowed or lessened the severity of the spread of this virus. We want to make sure in this crisis or the next one that's out there that people feel more comfortable that they can stay home from work and not have to give up a day's wages."
A bill to provide a paid family leave program, however, stalled out with opposition from the business community and disagreement among Democrats in February on the role taxpayers should play. The crisis, then, would jumpstart that effort. The question also could make the November ballot, to let voters statewide decide on the insurance program.
Democratic leaders Tuesday refused to endorse the Republican assertion that Gov. Jared Polis has overreached with a long list of executive orders. Republicans are expected to offer a bill to curtail his power, but with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, it has little chance beyond a political statement against the Democratic governor.
"This is obviously unprecedented, so I think it's a very good thing that the governor has had the authority in real time to respond quickly to what's going on in this state and nation and in the world," House Speaker KC Becker of Boulder said. "These are laws and situations we've never used, so I think at any point we need to, we should always examine how are we communicating about the responses, how is the general assembly involved, what are the dollars being used.
"I think there's always room for conversation about how we can continue to provide transparency and make sure the legislature has an appropriate role. That's not saying the governor as overreached at all. It's just saying as things move forward we want to make sure we as a legislature are engaged in the dialogue and the public feels fully informed about everything going on."
That's where all that horn honking is coming from. @colo_politics https://t.co/iMjAw8Y5bg— Marianne Goodland (@MGoodland) May 26, 2020
Budget a priority
8 a.m.
Seventy-three days ago, the Colorado General Assembly suspended its 120-day legislative session barely past the midpoint.
Tuesday, 100 lawmakers return to Denver with a grim task: hold things together until the economy can stagger back to its feet.
Most bill left behind in March won't move forward, Fenberg said Tuesday morning.
The main task at hand is to cut $3.3 billion from last year's budget, a hand forced by the collapse of the state's formerly robust economy before the coronavirus pandemic obliterated any hopes of an optimistic outlook headed into this year's elections.
To put that in perspective, that's more than 1 in 4 of the tax dollars lawmakers actually control, which can only mean deep cuts to nearly every program in the state, at a time Polis had sought to be aggressive with a progressive Democratic agenda that's now effectively on ice.
The state budget takes effect July 1, which means a lot of debating, compromising and political hand-wringing over the next couple of weeks, depending on how well legislative leadership has groomed the expectations of its members returning to the Capitol Tuesday.
The General Assembly also must figure out how much of the burden students and teachers will bear as they hammer out the School Finance Act. Dozens of bills that already have been introduced will be scuttled this year because they have a "fiscal note," the statehouse jargon for cost.
Full-day kindergarten, the governor's signature achievement to date that started out as a Republican idea, appears to be spared. The legislature, however, could be asked to trim $577 million from K-12 schools, along with more than $490 million from higher education, although the Joint Budget Committee and most public colleges and universities have committed to keeping tuition hikes in the fall to 3%, at least in part over fears that large hikes will hurt already lower than expected enrollments.
Some attempts alleged to save Coloradans money also will fall to the wayside, such as the Colorado public option. The bill was expected to be the most contentious of the session, as state government wandered into the insurance business. The program would have created below-market premiums built on price controls to compete with insurers with the aim of lowering rates.
The bill's sponsors spiked the legislation on May 4, citing the ongoing chaos beneath one of the state's most vital issues, health care.
“When we introduced the bill, we sought robust engagement with nurses, pharmacists, EMTs, doctors and hospital staff," said Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, as he announced sponsors would yank the bill rather than press ahead this year. "We plan to engage them after we emerge from this pandemic, and come out with stronger legislation that increases access to affordable health care across Colorado.”
And efforts to put paid leave into practice, another form of insurance, also won't happen this session, despite progressives pointing out that such a program is needed more now than ever.
Just days before the state shutdown for the pandemic in March, the Department of Transportation rolled out an ambitious 10-year plan to relieve traffic, cut into the state's backlog against growth demands and step up the evolution into environmentally transit.
That plan, however, counted on an extra $500 million a year above the state's historic funding levels. The gas tax that pays for nearly all of transportation, however, has increased since 1993, while vehicles burn less or transitioned off fossil fuels. Voters have rejected three attempts to put more money into transportation the last two years alone.
What to watch for in the next two to three weeks: a reinsurance bill that could extend the program another five years; a bill to set up a TABOR emergency tax that would restructure income tax rates so that the wealthy pay a larger share, and a measure that would continue allowing home delivery of alcohol, a popular move during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.