Guns have been banned for the public at the state Capitol since a gunman tried to enter the office of Gov. Bill Ritter in 2007. But not for everyone.
Lawmakers were not included in that 2007 change that permanently brought in metal detectors. That's because of a state law, as defined in CRS 18-12-105, carves out an exception for those with "legal authority," and that's been interpreted to include lawmakers.
However, there have been at least two memorable incidents of careless handling of firearms by Republican lawmakers inside the state Capitol, in 2014 and again last year.
But for first lady Jill Biden's public forum on the Capitol's first floor with Gov. Jared Polis, security was especially tight. And that applied to everyone, including elected officials and lawmakers.
Security badges that normally allow lawmakers, other elected officials, aides and staff and members of the press to bypass security were all deactivated. That meant no access to the building through doors accessed only through badges while Biden was on Capitol grounds.
As a result, everyone had to go through one of the two security stations, complete with metal detectors.
An email sent out to badge-holders from the Colorado State Patrol advised that "100% screening will take place regardless if you bypass security normally."
The email did not explicitly tell anyone they could not bring in firearms, but in a meeting Saturday, House GOP members and staff were advised that security would be akin to what someone would find at the airport. That meant no firearms.
An announcement in the House Saturday also warned lawmakers and staff about the enhanced security measures.
Security personnel at both stations told Colorado Politics that no firearms were confiscated in Monday's event, although there was some grumbling at one station.
