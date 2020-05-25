On Tuesday, May 26, we return to the Gold Dome to tackle one critical task: our state budget. Colorado is facing a $3 billion-plus shortfall. Because of that we will have to make unprecedented spending cuts to keep the state afloat. However, we can not just leave it there. COVID-19 has taught us that we have more to address.
Governor Polis has demonstrated that we have given the executive branch far too much emergency power. Governor Polis has abused his power by picking winners and losers among businesses and industries, shutting down small businesses like C&C Kitchen and letting larger ones remain open. The legislature must take back power from the executive and curb these emergency powers. The next time our state faces a crisis like this, the Governor cannot have the unlimited power that Governor Polis is privileged to have today.
My colleagues on the other side of the aisle are quick to blame the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) for our budgetary problems. Let me be clear, it is the years and years of massive Democrat spending that has put our state in a bind, not TABOR. Without TABOR, we would be in a far worse situation, where rampant spending is the virus and debt is the symptom. The public should know that since 2016-17, the Colorado State budget has increased 24% and General Fund revenues have gone up 25%. Yet in this same timespan state population has grown a relatively modest 4%.
We can slow -- and ultimately our workforce will reverse -- the financial crisis, but to do that, we have to speed up the reopening of Colorado. By all metrics, Colorado is on the back end of the pandemic. The areas that remain affected are dense urban populations such as Denver and Boulder. There is no reason to treat the rest of Colorado the same. Coloradans are ready to return to work. They need to be able to earn a living and provide for their loved ones. As long as we remain shutdown, we hurt those most in need.
The Federal Government’s Stimulus package (the CARES Act) provides Colorado with over $2.2 billion dollars to soften the blow to Colorado’s economy. It is the job of the legislature to make our spending priorities clear. We must help the people who have been hurt most. Small businesses that have been forced to shut down by Governor Polis are still on the hook for business personal property tax, and they deserve a refund for that money lost. We also have a duty to maintain the senior property tax exemption. Colorado’s senior citizens, the most vulnerable population to the virus, will be more vulnerable if faced with the threat of losing their homes without this exemption. The CARES Act funding also gives us the capability to replenish our unemployment reserves (normally paid by businesses), which have been completely drained with over 80,000 Coloradans now on unemployment.
We can and must accomplish these goals without raising taxes, without creating new fees, and without eliminating TABOR. To do this, we have to act quickly and decisively. We have to open Colorado as soon as possible. Equally important, we have to put an end to the sort of Democrat pet projects that have drained Colorado of its reserves. It is time to look to the future to make sure that the aftermath of COVID-19 is not worse than the current turmoil we are experiencing. Open Colorado.
Rep. Patrick Neville represents House District 45 in the Colorado General Assembly and serves as the House minority leader.
