U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse was on MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes" Tuesday to talk about the potential matchup with Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

The latest draft of the congressional redistricting maps would put Neguse, a liberal from Boulder, against Boebert, a fierce Trump Republican from Rifle.

After a big windup on clips showing some of Boebert's controversies, host Chris Hayes held on the matchup for only a bit at the beginning of the 7-minute segment.

"The maps could change, and I suspect they're likely to change," Neguse replied, as he guided the interview into Colorado's independent redistricting commission, which Democrats hope to emulate nationwide.

Then he circled back to Boebert.

"This particular campaign, to the extent the map lines were finalized in that fashion would be an interesting one, as you astutely described (that) our world views could not be more different, and obviously we have a very different view about governing and ultimately how to represent our constituents," he said. "It would make for an interesting campaign."

The back half of the interview included discussion on how redistricting determines the outcome of elections when political partisans draw the lines. Until voters passed amendments Y and Z in 2018, the lines were drawn after every census by partisans and officeholders, and these decisions usually wound up in court.

"Extreme and partisan gerrymandering has become extreme and pervasive across the country, and in particular Republican-governed states, largely, in states like Texas (and) Florida, where clearly you have legislatures who will work to corrupt the redistricting process," Neguse said.

You can watch the clip by clicking here.

+3 Census data reveals population adjustments needed in draft maps Official census data is here, and that means the preliminary redistricting maps need population adjustments. Here's where.

RELATED: