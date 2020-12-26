U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is joining Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg and other Democratic legislators from Boulder for a virtual town hall on Tuesday to close out 2020 and point toward the new year.

"We've all had to work together this year, and open communication has been more important than ever," Neguse's office said in an event invitation.

Fenberg, state Rep. Edie Hooton and state Rep.-elect Judy Amabile will be on hand for the online event, scheduled 4-5 p.m. Dec. 29 on the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Register here for a link.

"It's been quite a year," Fenberg said in an email. "Let's hope 2021 looks nothing like 2020. Luckily there is some good news: vaccines are starting to flow, a federal relief package has passed, and state financial assistance from our Special Session is beginning to become available to those who really need it.

"In these final days of 2020, I hope you get to relax, take a deep breath, and reflect on all that our state and country have been through. Too many of us have lost loved ones and our economy seems to be getting more and more inequitable by the day. We have a lot of work to do to build a Colorado that is even better than before this crisis descended upon us."

Constituents with questions can submit them in advance here, Fenberg said.

Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, was elected to a second term in November from the 2nd Congressional District, which covers Boulder and Larimer counties and includes mountain communities up the I-70 corridor to Vail.

After the election, he won a spot as one of four co-chairs on the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, which ranks No. 8 in House leadership and gives Neguse a high-profile role crafting the caucus' policy and messaging in the new Congress.

A former University of Colorado regent and executive director of Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies, Neguse serves on the House Judiciary and Natural Resource committees and is a member of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.