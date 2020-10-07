With ballots due to be mailed Friday, major infusions of cash are showing up to back — or oppose — candidates for the General Assembly.
Out of the more than $3.5 million spent on statehouse races by independent expenditure committees, which can raise unlimited amounts of cash, one race for the General Assembly stands out above all others: Senate District 27 in Centennial. It's an open seat, currently held by Republican Sen. Jack Tate who decided not to run for re-election. It's one of three seats Republicans must hold if they have any chance of retaking control of the upper chamber (the others are Senate District 25 in Adams County and Senate District 8, which covers northwestern Colorado).
As of Oct. 5, IECs backing either Democratic candidate Chris Kolker or Republican candidate Suzanne Staiert have spent at least $986,265, but that spending leans heavily toward Kolker, with $770,208 spent mostly in negative ads against Staiert. That includes two major six-figure TV buys that will show up in the next couple of weeks.
The IEC doing the most spending: Leading Colorado Forward, which spent more than $723,000 in attack ads on Staiert between Sept. 17 and Sept. 30.
Leading Colorado Forward has raised $3.2 million in the 2020 election cycle. That includes a Sept. 18 contribution of $250,000 that does not list any information about the donor, a potential violation of state campaign finance laws. Those laws require any donation of $20 or more to include the donor’s name and address, and for donations of $100 or more, occupation and employer.
Leading Colorado Forward also got $200,000 from Centennial State Prosperity, which lists Heidi Hess among its board members. Hess, an LGBTQ activist, was formerly chair of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission and was lambasted by US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy for comments about religion she made during the commission’s review of the Masterpiece Cakeshop complaint. Centennial State also backs paid family leave and leveling the playing field on taxes to the benefit of working families. The contribution to Leading Colorado Forward is its only one in the 2020 election cycle.
Backing Staiert: Americans for Prosperity Action and Unite for Colorado, which collectively have spent $216,056. Both groups are dark money organizations that do not disclose their donors.
Contributions of $200,000 each also were made by the Colorado Education Association’s small donor committee and Education Reform Now Advocacy, the fundraising arm of Democrats for Education Reform, which was founded by Wall Street hedge fund managers.
Education Reform Now also made a $200,000 contribution to Better Colorado Alliance, another big spender in the past two weeks.
Better Colorado Alliance spent $749,000 on ads, largely opposing Republicans in House and Senate races. The committee raised $594,485 in the last two weeks alone.
Contributions also include $150,000 from the Service Employees International Union, and $125,000 from Coloradans for Civil Justice, which is housed with the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association. Another $100,000 came from the Environmental Defense Fund of Washington, D.C.
Among its targets: Republican Vicki Pyne in House District 27, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada. Better Colorado has spent $105,960 in the past two weeks on negative ads against Pyne. The IEC has also spent $207,074 on ads either backing Democratic candidate David Ortiz of Centennial for House District 38 or to oppose Republican Rep. Richard Champion of Columbine Valley.
Fundraising in both House districts favor the Democrats. Titone has raised $143,918 to Pyne’s $58,026; Ortiz has raised $180,803 to Champion’s $45,991.
Another notable contributor to Democratic candidates in the past two weeks: Gov. Jared Polis, his partner Marlon Reis and Polis’ parents, Stephen and Susan Schutz, all who gave the maximum $400 allowed for individual contributions. Polis gave a total of $5,200 to 13 House and Senate Democratic candidates. Reis gave $2,800 to seven candidates. The Schutzes gave $9,600, at $400 each, to 17 candidates, including to 10 of the 11 Democrats running in the hottest races as identified by Colorado Politics. (The 11th, Tom Sullivan, got $400 from Polis).
Among the other hot races, and who’s spending for whom:
House District 47, a race Colorado Politics rates as “toss-up to Leans Democrat,” incumbent Democratic Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo has raised $183,252; her Republican opponent, Stephanie Luck of Penrose, has raised $29,812.24.
In the past two weeks, Buentello has raised $29,119, including $4,500 from the state Democratic Party. That brings the party’s total contributions to Buentello to $12,000. Other notable contributions: $400 each from Polis, Ries, Schutz and $400 from Robin Hickenlooper, the former First Lady of Colorado.
Luck raised $3,995 in the last two weeks. The Pueblo County GOP was her biggest donor, at $1,500; the Highlands Ranch GOP Leadership PAC kicked in $400 as did the Colorado Republican Committee PAC.
Independent expenditure committees are also spending lavishly here. Supporting Buentello: six IECs for a total of $228,035, not including ad buys that listed multiple candidates. That totals an additional $46,387.
Backing Luck: Two IECs, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and Take Back Colorado, one of numerous campaign committees controlled by House Minority Leader Patrick Neville and/or his brother, Joe. Those two committees have spent a total of $30,262 in favor of Luck.
Take Back Colorado also spent $90,000 on an ad buy opposing five House Democrats: in addition to Buentello, Reps. Lisa Cutter of Littleton, Barbara McLachlan of Durango, Tom Sullivan of Centennial and Brianna Titone of Arvada.
In House District 25, IECs have spent $209,801 to support Cutter. Her Republican opponent, Don Rosier, also of Littleton, is supported by three committees that have collectively spent $123,301.
Cutter is backed by the Better Colorado Alliance (with $206,473 spent), Coloradans Creating Opportunities and Colorado Fair Share Action. Rosier is supported by RMGO, Take Back Colorado and the Better Jobs Coalition, an IEC run by Rick Enstrom of Lakewood. The biggest donor to Better Jobs so far has been $200,000 from Ready Colorado, aka the Ready Education Network.
Senate District 25 is currently represented by Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson; he is challenged by Democratic candidate Paula Dickerson of Aurora. Priola has raised $96,890 to Dickerson's $68,273. Both candidates are being heavily targeted by IEC spending; Priola is backed by more than $351,085 in spending by Unite for Colorado. The IEC is spending heavily on negative ads against Dickerson. Leading Colorado Forward has spent $350,672 on negative ads targeting Priola.
In Senate District 19, IECs backing Democratic Sen. Rachel Zenzinger have spent at least $286,827, compared with $175,000 spent to support her Republican opponent, Lynn Gerber. Zenzinger’s fundraising for her campaign continues to lead all statehouse candidates, with $303,544 raised (including rollover funds), to Gerber’s $36,277.
Senate District 8, a contest between Republican Sen. Bob Rankin and Democratic candidate Karl Hanlon, both of Carbondale, shows Rankin with a fundraising advantage of $124,425 to Hanlon's $90,015 (and that includes a $12,500 loan). IECs backing Rankin have spent $189,365, including on negative ads against Hanlon. IECs supporting Hanlon have spent $89,934, largely on negative ads targeting Rankin.
