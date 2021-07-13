Two lawmakers in the House rank among the most powerful women in business in the state and are set to be honored at a gala put on by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
Reps. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, and Leslie Herod, D-Denver, on Monday were named among the chamber’s Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business, an annual award and accompanying event that “celebrates and recognizes women who operate at the highest level of business performance and community leadership.”
Herod was recognized for her work in the General Assembly.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce in a year when the legislature worked so hard to help small businesses build back stronger after the enormous challenges of the pandemic,” she said in a statement.
Michaelson Jenet was named to the list based on her work as founder and president of The Journey Institute, a non-profit that works with schools, businesses, organizations, and individuals to train in community problem-solving and team-building.
The Commerce City Democrat in a statement also touted legislative wins.
“The laws we passed this session will boost Colorado’s workforce, improve access to child care and provide economic assistance to businesses across the state, creating jobs and forging a recovery where women are positioned to thrive,” she said.
Michaelson Jenet and Herod will be honored on Aug. 19 at the chamber’s Top 25 Most Powerful Women Gala at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Other honorees include:
- Arezou Zarafshan, Call Emmy
- Beatrice Opoku-Asare, Newmont Corporation
- Beverly Razon, COPIC
- Bhavna Chhabra, Google
- Brittany Morris Saunders, Amazon
- Cori Streetman, Barefoot PR
- Dakeana Jones-Bishop, LivWell Enlightened Health
- Diane Simard, BYE Aerospace
- Dianne Myles, Dope Mom Life
- Dr. Shannon Block, Markle
- Elizabeth Wylie, Snell & Wilmer
- Gina Frantarcangeli, Accenture
- Helen Young Hayes, Activate Workforce Solutions
- Jennifer Nealson, EMERGE Strategy Group
- Josefina Raphael Milliner, Advocates for Children CASA
- Makisha Boothe, SistahBiz Global Network
- Marcia Romero, U.S. Bank
- Miko Brown, AirBnB, Inc.
- Perla Gheiler, Office on Aging
- Sarah Mercer, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
- Shannon Van Deman, AspenRidge Recovery
- Stacey DeFore, Lockheed Martin Space
- Traci Lounsbury, Elements
