On Nov. 11, 2015, Michael Marshall was a street preacher with a history of mental illness. He was arrested that day for trespassing and disturbing the peace at a motel, and taken to jail in Denver.
But it was what happened to him at the jail that led Democrats at the state Capitol to seek to prohibit arrests for petty offenses.
Marshall was killed by Denver Sheriff deputies, a death ruled a homicide by the coroner due to "positional asphyxia due to restraint by law enforcement" and the city paid out a $4.6 million settlement to Marshall's family in 2017.
On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee will review House Bill 1169, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and named for Marshall, which would prohibit law enforcement from arresting people for a laundry list of petty offenses, except for offenses such as victims' rights petty theft, or driving under the influence.
Instead of an arrest, individuals would face a summons.
Notably, the proposal would prohibit an arrest for prostitution offenses, with one backer arguing that sex workers should not face jail.
Most people who are arrested for petty offenses are homeless or suffer from substance use disorder or serious mental illness, according to Tristan Gorman of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar, which backs the bill.
Gorman said that, more than anywhere else in the criminal legal system, police arrest mentally unwell people — many of whom are homeless — and put them in jail pretrial, while they're still presumed innocent. Just to get out of jail, they "often plead guilty to something that they may not have even done, or that is overcharged," she said.
Gorman said what the bill's seeks is "mild reform."
"We're not going to detain people pretrial and destabilize them further, particularly if their issues are mental illness or housing insecurity, for the benefit of something that at worst" would amount to 10 days in jail, Gorman said.
The bill has drawn strong opposition from law enforcement, retailers, building managers and others.
The petty offenses that would result in a summons instead of an arrest include:
OFFENSE
STATUTE
CLASS
MAXIMUM PENALTIES
Harassment - Obscene Language
18-9-111(1)(b)
PO
$750; 120 days jail
Prostitution
18-7-201
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Prostitution - Soliciting
18-7-202
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Prostitution - Patronizing
18-7-205
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Public Indecency – Sexual Intercourse
18-7-301(1)(a)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Public Indecency – Lewd Exposure
18-7-301(1)(c)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Public Indecency – Lewd Fondling
18-7-301(1)(d)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Public Indecency – Expose Genital
18-7-301(1)(e)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Arson (2nd Degree) – Less than $300 Damage
18-4-103(1),(2)(a)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Criminal Mischief Less than $300
18-4-501(1),(4)(a)
PO
$300; 10 days
Disorderly Conduct – Fighting in Public
18-9-106(1)(d)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Disorderly Conduct – Noise
18-9-106(1)(c)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Disorderly Conduct – Offensive Gesture, Utterance, Display
18-9-106(1)(a)
PO
$300; 10 days jail (unless re: funeral than M2)
Escape – In Custody but Not Convicted
18-8-208(5)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Fraud By Check - Less Than $300
18-5-205(2),(3)(a.7)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Pawnbroker - False Information Less than $300
29-11.9-103(1);29-11.9-104(5)(a)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Possession/Consumption of Alcohol or Marijuana by Underage Person
18-13-122(3)(a)
Unclass. PO
$100 fine and mandatory SAET; see statute for second and third convictions
Possession of Forged Instrument Second Degree
18-5-107
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Possession/Consumption of Marijuana by Underage Person
18-13-122(3)(b)
Unclass. PO
$100 fine and mandatory SAET; see statute for second and third convictions
Trespass (2nd Degree) – Enclosed or Fenced Premises
18-4-503(1)(a)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Trespass (2nd Degree) – Hotel, Motel, Condo, Apt Building
18-4-503(1)(b)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Trespass (3rd Degree) – Premises
18-4-504(1)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device Under $300
18-5-702(1),(3)(c)
PO
$100; 10 days jail
Dangerous Dog – Damage Property
18-9-204.5(3)(a), (e)(III)(B.5)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Dog Offenses – Unregistered Dog
30-15-101(1)(a)(I);
30-15-102(1)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Dog Offenses – Dog at Large
30-15-101(1)(a)(II);
30-15-102(1)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Dog Offenses – Vicious Dog
30-15-101(1)(a)(III);
30-15-102(1)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Dog Offenses – Barking Dog
30-15-101(1)(a)(VI);
30-15-102(1)
PO
$300; 10 days jail
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
18-18-428
DPO
$100
Gorman said the public indecency charges the bill would apply to do not put a person on a sex offenders' list. For example, that could include a college student streaking in the buff across campus.
With regard to prostitution charges, "we shouldn't be prosecuting sex workers at all, let alone jailing them," Gorman said.
Law enforcement and retailers are fighting back.
In a statement Monday, Chris Howes of the Colorado Retail Council said, “Colorado retailers play an important part in maintaining the vitality of our neighborhoods. They are already experiencing daily challenges with trespassing, product theft, harassment of customers, and illegal drug use in their stores. If House Bill 1169 were to pass and law enforcement could not make arrests, we are certain that these problems would be exacerbated, not improved."
Sandra Hagen Solin, head of the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance, the joint public policy arm of the Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley chambers of commerce, added that the "authority to arrest to intervene in illegal activity, even those deemed ‘low level’ is critical for law enforcement to keep peace and order across Colorado.”
“Our communities are asking law enforcement to get tougher on crime and to protect the public’s safety,” said Sheriff James Van Beek of Eagle County, president of the County Sheriffs of Colorado. “Legislation like this does just the opposite by requiring law enforcement to look the other way on crimes that impact public safety, hurt local businesses and put employees and customers in harm’s way.”
Bacon told Colorado Politics she is listening to opponents and plans amendments to address some of those concerns.
The bill is slated for a 1:30 p.m. hearing in the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.