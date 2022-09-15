Meghan Dollar has been named senior vice president of governmental affairs and political operations for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.
She will assume the post on Nov. 1.
Dollar joins the Chamber after spending the past 11 years with the Colorado Municipal League, where she began as a legislative and policy advocate and as the league's chief lobbyist since 2020.
She has also worked for the Colorado Apartment Association and helped manage the association’s PAC and Small Donor Committee fundraising efforts. She previously served as a staffer in the Florida House of Representatives.
Dollar succeeds Loren Furman, who became the chamber's first woman president and CEO on Jan. 1.
Dollar will oversee the chamber's five policy councils, governmental affairs staff and contract lobbyists. She will also serve as lead lobbyist and manage the chamber’s extensive political program and fundraising.
“Meghan has a rare skillset that is necessary for this role and representing the business community at the state capitol,” Furman said. “She has experience in building and balancing large coalitions with diverse interests statewide, and a thorough understanding of many policy issues. These are skills needed for the major legislative priorities and initiatives the Chamber leads on every legislative session."
Furman added: "It is rare to find an individual that possesses this experience and Meghan will be an invaluable addition to the chamber’s team as we continue to build on our vision to secure Colorado’s economic future.”
In a statement Thursday, Dollar said she's "thrilled and honored" to join the chamber to advocate for policies that will improve the state’s business climate.
"With the complex economic challenges facing the business community right now, Colorado’s economy is at a pivotal point – the right policies are needed to ensure we continue on a path of growth and prosperity," she said. "I look forward to leading the chamber’s legislative efforts as a fierce advocate for our state’s job creators at the Capitol.”
Dollar holds a Master of Science in international affairs and a Bachelor of Science in political science from Florida State University.
The Colorado Chamber was created in 1965 through a merger of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and the Colorado Manufacturers’ Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.