State Sen. Steve Fenberg was nominated on Thursday by the Senate Democratic caucus to continue holding one of the most prestigious position in the Colorado Legislature: Senate president.
The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
Fenberg, D-Boulder, began his tenure as a state senator in 2017, later winning reelection in 2020. His second and final four-year term will end in 2024. During his time in office, Fenberg served as Senate majority leader from 2019 to 2022, and was unanimously elected as Senate president in February 2022.
Fenberg also currently serves as vice chair of both the Legislative Council and the Executive Committee of the Legislative Council.
Some of Fenberg’s most impactful work includes Senate Bill 21-260, a $5.4 billion, 10-year plan to build out Colorado's roads and bridges, create more electric vehicle charging stations, boost mass transit and mitigate air pollution, and Senate Bill 19-181, landmark legislation that created a new Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to draft rules, such as setbacks from homes, schools and businesses.
During the most recent legislative session, Fenberg prime sponsored 21 bills that were all passed by the legislature, including expanding collective bargaining for county employees and increasing internal election security measures.
