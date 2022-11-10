The Colorado Senate Republican Caucus elected Sen. Paul Lundeen as the new minority leader of the state Senate on Thursday.
Lundeen, R-Monument, began his tenure in the Senate in 2019 and was re-elected for his second term on Tuesday. His final four-year term is set to end in 2026.
Lundeen has served as the Senate's minority whip since January 2020. Before entering the Senate, Lundeen represented House District 19 on the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018. Currently, he sits on the Education Committee and the Legislative Council Committee.
During the last legislative session, Lundeen prime sponsored 10 bills, five of which were signed into law. His successful bills included two different funding measures for public schools and the creation of a grant program to meet workforce needs throughout the state. His unsuccessful bills attempted to increase funding for law enforcement and certain education grants.
Lundeen has spoken strongly against recent changes to Colorado's internal election security and tried to limit mail-in voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.