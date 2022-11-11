Colorado's House Democratic Caucus elected Rep. Monica Duran as the new majority leader of the state House of Representatives on Friday.
Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, was first elected to the House in 2018 after working in the dental industry for more than three decades. She was reelected in 2020 and again on Tuesday, with her current term ending in 2024.
Duran has served as the House's majority co-whip since 2020. She is also co-chair of the General Assembly's Democratic Women's Caucus and a member of the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus, the Colorado Legislative Animal Welfare Caucus and the Children's Caucus.
Duran sat on the Appropriations Committee and the Business Affairs and Labor Committee during the most recent legislative session.
During her tenure in the House, some of Duran's most influential bills included strengthening Colorado’s process to get firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers, establishing minimum care standards for animal shelters and pet rescues, and creating the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to improve investigations into missing and murdered Indigenous people.
