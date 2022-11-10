The Colorado House Republican Caucus elected Rep. Mike Lynch to serve as minority leader of the state House of Representatives on Thursday.
Lynch, R-Wellington, was first elected to the House in 2020 and won his bid for reelection on Tuesday. His second of potentially four two-year terms is set to expire in 2025. He currently serves on the Judiciary Committee, Statutory Revision Committee and Business Affairs and Labor Committee.
Lynch has prime sponsored 36 bills during his time in office, 30 of which were signed into law.
Some of his most significant bills have included the creation of a wildfire mitigation grant program, $40 million in funding to incentivize developers to build affordable housing and millions of dollars for agriculture-related events, such as the National Western Stock Show, the Colorado State Fair and local county fairs.
In the last legislative session, Lynch was one of the original sponsors behind the session-defining House Bill 1326, a sweeping measure to address the state's runaway fentanyl crisis. However, Lynch pulled his name off the bill due to its failure to make any possession of fentanyl a felony and language around whether someone knew the drug they held had fentanyl in it.
