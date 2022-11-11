State Rep. Julie McCluskie was nominated Friday by the House Democratic caucus to assume the top position in the Colorado House of Representatives: House Speaker.
The full House needs to confirm her nomination when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
McCluskie, D-Dillon, was elected to the House in 2018. She won her first bid for reelection in 2020 and her second on Tuesday. If reelected once more, she will complete her fourth and final two-year term in 2026.
During the last legislative session, McCluskie served as chair of the Joint Budget Committee — the most powerful committee in the Legislature responsible for the state’s annual budget — and vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. She has also previously chaired the School Finance Interim Committee and the Appropriations Committee.
Some of McCluskie's most significant legislative achievements include passing bills to create a statewide Reinsurance Program to bring down health insurance premiums on the individual marketplace, establishing concurrent enrollment access statewide and referring a nicotine tax to the 2020 ballot that ultimately funded the state's new universal preschool program.
Last session, McCluskie prime sponsored the most successful bills of any lawmaker at 67 total bills.
