Colorado's Senate Democratic Caucus nominated Sen. Dominick Moreno to continue his role as Senate majority leader on Thursday.
Moreno, D-Commerce City, was elected to the Senate in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. His second and final four-year term is set to expire in 2024. Before entering the Senate, Moreno served on the state House of Representatives from 2012 to 2016, representing House District 32.
As a senator, Moreno has served as majority leader since February 2022, in addition to currently serving as vice chair of the Capitol Building Advisory Committee and as a member of the Legislative Council and Statutory Revision Committee. He was previously assistant majority leader in the House.
Some of his biggest bills have included expanding collective bargaining for county employees, allowing farmworkers to unionize and easing the adoption process for couples who conceive through artificial insemination or use a surrogate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.