LATEST: Senators cite life experiences to support dueling arguments
12:45 p.m. Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County, said he wants the bill to pass in a form where it truly gets tough on fentanyl. He lauded Attorney General Phil Weiser for "getting it right" when Weiser called the 2019 bill a mistake, but noted the Weiser did not ask for that law to be repealed.
The 2019 bill did not cause this problem in Colorado, Holbert said.
"Our nation is under attack from people who manufacture fentanyl," he said.
The "knowingly" language in the bill allows someone shopping for fentanyl, and who gets arrested, to simply say "I didn't know," he said.
People talk to each other, and the word has gotten around that, if the bill passes, people should just say "I didn't know," Holbert said, adding no other crime allows someone to determine the outcome of that crime by uttering the phrase. Ignorance is not an escape from the law, Holbert argued, adding that including "knowingly" in the bill is not getting tough on fentanyl.
Holbert also revealed that his father, who died last year of old age and abuse, was addicted to drug and alcohol, and his sister died last fall from an overdose. He suspects fentanyl was the cause.
That was followed by Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, who shared his family's story, as well. An uncle with whom he was close turned to drugs after his wife died from cancer. The uncle died from an overdose - a mix of fentanyl and cocaine - three years ag, he said, adding it is unlike any other drug and "we should treat it accordingly." But the scariest part of the drug is that people don't always know that fentanyl is mixed with what they're using, people like his uncle, he said.
To prosecute someone for taking a drug they didn't know they had and to force them into rehab for a drug that is not their drug of choice won't help, he said.
Holding up a packet of sugar that he had put into a plastic bag, Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, said that amount, a teaspoon of fentanyl, is enough to kill 1,700 people. And fentanyl does it quickly, Lundeen said, calling it a shock to the system.
"We need a policy response that is a shock to the system to get a handle on this, and that can only happen at the wholesale level."
Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, said lawmakers can agree that the harm reduction component of HB 1326 are critical and necessary. He argued against zero tolerance, which would come with "draconian penalties for any amount." But moving to zero tolerance won't get the desired results, either, Lee said.
Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose said rehab isn't one and done – it's a lifetime, no matter what drug. Yes, if one gets caught, that person will go to court but with the choice of a treatment program rather than incarceration, he said.
Kirkmeyer cited a Weiser statement that the bill's approach to possession needed further improvement, the same views as the district attorney's council.
Cooke, citing a Colorado Politics story on former drug dealer Marshall Weaver, said the claim that people could not change their lives based on the criminal portion of the bill is an illusion.
Senators offer amendments
The first amendment to be introduced and adopted took out pharmacies as a location to obtain opiate antagonists, such as Naloxone.
A more substantial amendment adds to the bill an overdose trends review committee in the Department of Public Health & Environment. That committee, according to Pettersen, would come up with policy recommendations, based on the causes of overdoses and overdose-related deaths, and which could include a review of other factors such as housing status or criminal justice involvement. The committee would be in place by Sept. 1, 2023 with its first report due a year later.
That amendment got challenges from Democrats, including Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver and Rhonda Fields of Aurora. Gonzales questioned where the data would come from: law enforcement, coroners or hospitals? Pettersen replied that those groups are already researching those deaths, and it's expensive and time-consuming to analyze. This would just come up with a process on how to obtain meaningful data on systemic failures and to sound the alarm for the next wave of opioids, known as ISO.
If you have the data, don't wait two years, Fields said. "If you know where the overdose trends are, do something about it; don't wait for this commission" to address it. "Don't wait for people to die," she added. The amendment passed.
Cooke's first amendment was from the sheriffs. It seeks the funds the state gets from opiate-related settlements — the upcoming Purdue Pharma multi-state settlement comes to mind — to fund medication-assisted treatment in jails. Pettersen supported the amendment and it passed.
Another Pettersen amendment addressed the need for immediate data on overdoses. Under the amendment, emergency medical service providers, law enforcement and coroners would be required to immediately report overdose deaths to CDPHE's mapping application program, no more than 24 hours after the death or the toxicology report. That amendment also passed.
As the Senate moved into debating the bill as amended, Gonzales raised the issue families pointed out in committee testimony; even with video evidence, law enforcement did not investigate those deaths. In the aftermath of tragedy, one looks for accountability, she said. "Let's treat this crisis like the public health crisis it is."
Cooke countered that the bill is not the war on drugs or the people using them. "This is a war on a killer - half a pill will kill someone. It's a war on one particular drug." Don't follow the rhetoric of a "new war on drugs," he said.
Where the discussion needs to go today, said Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, is how to give law enforcement the tools it needs. This bill, however, is skirting around the edges, she said.
If the higher burden of proof - knowing - remains for prosecutors, this will be a bill to be decriminalize fentanyl, thundered Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs.
Senate begins fentanyl debate
Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat serving as the bill's co-sponsor, said unfortunately, no matter how much work the legislature has put into dealing with opioids, Colorado is now struggling with a third wave in an opioid epidemic.
She blamed the pharmaceutical industry for starting that crisis in the 1980s by causing prescriptions for opioids for more than what people needed. Heroin was the second wave, she explained.
Starting in 2014, fentanyl became the third wave. It has completely taken over drug supplies, she said.
"It's not a Colorado problem. It's a global problem," she said.
People addicted to fentanyl have to use it every two to three hours to avoid withdrawal, she said, a much higher rate than heroin.
She also told her own family's story: her mom was addicted to opioids for years.
Her number one priority in HB 1326 is educating the public, Pettersen said. She also addressed the bill's provisions to stop the flow of fentanyl through social media, to provide harm reduction treatments, and testing strips and Naloxone.
The bill's co-sponsor, Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, talked about the bill's enforcement side, predicting there will be more attempts to amend that section.
"We all know (government's) first role is to protect the health and safety of its citizens. We haven't done that yet."
He discussed House Bill 19-1263, which lowered possession of four grams or less of several Schedule 1 drugs, including fentanyl, to a misdemeanor. He said he doesn't want to be back in a year or two to address more deaths from fentanyl.
"We can't change the past but we can work toward the future," he said.
Cooke also pointed out that 80% of the bill deals with its harm reduction efforts, as is the bulk of the funding.
The Senate first adopted the reports from the judiciary and appropriations committees, without discussion. Those reports contain amendments put on House Bill 1326 by those committees.
A clear pattern has emerged in the last few weeks, based on debates among legislators. Broadly speaking, legislators appear amenable to a compromise legislation that makes possession of 1 gram of a drug that contains fentanyl a felony. They are also open to allocating additional money to law enforcement to investigate fentanyl overdoses.
Legislators must decide on two other questions - whether to eliminate a three-year sunset provision that applies to the bill's felony language and whether to delete the bill's provision that triggers the felony charge only if the person knew or should have known there's fentanyl in the drug.
The appropriations committee work follows last week's hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The major changes to HB 1326 as approved by the appropriations committee Wednesday addressed money. The committee approved an amendment to add $10 million to the bill, to pay for treatment and detox programs. Another $5.8 million is directed to the state Department of Public Health & Environment, for opiate detection tests, the bill's education campaign, regional training and a study on the health effects of the bill's enhanced criminal penalties, And $7 million will go to the division of criminal justice in the Department of Public Safety.
Hospitals and emergency rooms will receive opiate antagonists - that includes Naloxone and Narcan - without charge, and the state will pursue federal funding for those antagonists, under another amendment approved Wednesday.
