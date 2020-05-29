On Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators protesting the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police took to Denver streets, stopping traffic on Lincoln Street in front of the state Capitol. Some marched down the 16th Street Mall and others stopped traffic along Interstate 25.

Some protesters vandalized the state Capitol, breaking windows, spray-painting graffiti and damaging vehicles. That included a state patrol car and the truck belonging to Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo.

A second day of protests is expected to begin at noon. Follow along here for updates.

5:05 p.m. Demonstrators are now snaking back toward Broadway and the state Capitol. Many are chanting in unison, "Say his name! George Floyd!" and "Hands up! Don't shoot!"

4:48 p.m. The protest has moved to the 16th Street Mall.

4:23 p.m. Denver's SWAT team is on the scene.

4:18 p.m. At least five people have been taken into custody. During the Thursday night protests, 13 people were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and assault, Denver police chief Paul Pazen said in a press conference Friday.

4:06 p.m. VIDEO: Yelling and chanting at the protest in tweet below:

3:48 p.m. After a couple hours of relative calm, tensions have begun to rise again. Police have come out and arrested at least one person.

1:45 p.m. Marchers are now headed south along Lincoln Street. Police have continued to maintain a respectful distance.

Karl held a sign that claimed "Colorado media" was "suppressing protest coverage." He said protesters Thursday night descended on a police station near the Capitol. He said police used rubber bullets against protesters and five or six people were badly injured, both by rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

He said his message to his fellow protesters is to be safe. "It's up to us to keep each other safe. Not by preventing people from risking their own lives — that's their choice — but risking other people's lives by throwing things at police and taunting them, when other people are right up against the riot police. We need to protect each other."

1:38 p.m. The crowd is blocking downtown traffic, currently at 14th and Lincoln.

1:20 p.m. The crowd, which reached about 250 to 300 in numbers, has arrived back at the Capitol.

1:10 p.m. As marchers pass by, a loudspeaker outside of a coffee shop on the 16th Street Mall is playing Neil Young's version of "Ohio," the 1970s' Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young hit about the murder of four students by the National Guard at Kent State University.

12:45 p.m. Zack, who owns Sole Street Shoes on the 16th Street Mall, says he is boarding up his windows for the second time. He said he got a call from his alarm company around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night that there had been a break-in. The store was looted, Zack said, but the Denver police did apprehend a couple of looters, who were young adults. He boarded it up, only to see those boards torn down and another round of looting take place around 2:30 a.m.

"We absolutely defend the right to peacefully protest but don't want to see any kind of damage done. It's difficult enough when we've been shut down this long. An added expense like this is extremely difficult."

12:30 p.m. Protesters are on the 16th Street Mall. Anderson says their goal is to make those dining outside "wake up."

12:15 p.m. Protesters stopped at the Denver City and County Building, shouting "Shame on you," directing anger at Mayor Hancock or the Denver Police Department.

12:05 p.m. Protesters, led by DPS board member Tay Anderson, are headed to the 16th Street Mall. Chants of "Say his name! George Floyd!" and "No Justice, No Peace, no racist police" can be heard all along the way.

11:20 a.m. About 30 officers from Denver Police and the Colorado State Patrol are meeting in a committee room in the Capitol basement. Their riot gear sits outside the door.

Garcia is in the Capitol, and told Colorado Politics his vehicle is substantially damaged. The state has no liability over the truck, he said, and he's wrangling with his insurance company, which is refusing to pay for the damage. He just paid the vehicle off last month.

10:40 a.m. State Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, who took part in Thursday night's protest and first posted information about shots being fired at protesters, told reporters Friday that she won't be silenced. She noted that during Wednesday's debate on remote voting,she was accused of calling fellow lawmakers racists, when she was only trying to bring up issues around race during the pandemic. "I will continue to talk about how people of my community, black and brown people, face injustice and acts of violence just for being who they are. We can't continue to wait for more instances before we do something about it."

"I'm asking for law enforcement officers to be held to a reasonable standard," Herod said.

"I stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters who seek change."

Herod declined to comment about the Denver Police response to Thursday night's protests. However, she said, "if there was inappropriate use of force, I expect Chief [Paul] Pazen, Mayor Michael Hancock and District Attorney Beth McCann to bring justice to that situation and remove those folks from the force."

10:30 a.m. The graffiti from Thursday night has been power-washed off the building, but there's still plenty of signs of the protests and some of the damage.

Workers are putting up plywood sheets on all the ground-floor windows of the Capitol in case Friday's protest also turns violent.

A handful of protesters are already at the Capitol in preparation for the next round.