LATEST: Panel adopts amendment to seek data on whether 'felonization' saves lives
6:10 p.m. An amendment from Pettersen, requested by community corrections facilities, clarified they do not have to provide medical detox but can refer a person to medical detox. The amendment, which has implications for medication-assisted treatment in jails, was adopted.
While it isn't an effort to change the simple possession felony in the bill, an amendment from Pettersen that the committee adopted seeks data on whether "felonizing" possession of fentanyl has the intended effect of saving lives. Vice-Chair Gonzales said scientists in the field suggested the amendment.
Senate Judiciary Committee begins tackling amendments, adopting some
5:35 p.m. The Senate Judiciary Committee is now reviewing amendments to House Bill 1326, and from the early discussion, there are more than a few.
Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, the bill's co-sponsor, led off with an amendment tasking the Attorney General to do a study on how youth are using social media, such as Snapchat, to purchase fentanyl-laced drugs, and to issue a report on his findings. That report would go to the House and Senate judiciary committees. The amendment passed.
An amendment suggested by co-sponsor Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, to allow pharmacies to provide opioid antagonists also won approval.
A Cooke amendment dealing with a more potent and upcoming form of opioids, known as ISO, also was added to the bill.
Senate Judiciary to take up amendments to fentanyl bill this afternoon
After an 11-hour hearing on Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to tackle amendments to House 1326, the sweeping legislation policymakers hope will confront Colorado's spiraling fentanyl crisis, on Thursday afternoon.
The judiciary committee has nine bills on its calendar, and the fentanyl bill is last on its list.
The committee must decide whether to accept the House's version, which notably makes it a felony to possess 1 gram of an illicit substance, a position that moves closer to — but fails to satisfy — law enforcement's plea for a tougher response. The senators also face pressure from advocates on the opposite end of the debate, who criticize the bill's felony language, arguing it treats opioid addiction primarily as a criminal matter — which they maintain is the wrong approach — instead of a public health crisis.
What to expect?
Expected are amendments from those who seek a felony charge for any possession of fentanyl, no matter the amount and others who favor removing a House amendment that lowered the felony threshold from 4 grams to 1 gram. Amendments requested by witnesses in Tuesday's hearing also include removing language that a person knew or should have known there's fentanyl in the drug. District attorneys testified that provision would make it virtually impossible to prosecute those who distribute fentanyl, whether dealers, addicts or casual users. They also asked the committee to remove language that repeals the felony provision after three years.
Who to watch in the committee?
Both judiciary chair Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and vice-chair Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, do not support "re-felonization" of fentanyl, while the committee's two Republicans, Sens. John Cooke, R-Greeley and Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, favor zero tolerance.
Expect Sen. Robert Rodriquez, D-Denver, to be the swing vote on some of the amendments.
Next stop
Once adopted by the committee – the bill expected to pass – it will head to the Senate Appropriations Committee and from there to the Senate floor. Should any amendments be adopted, the bill would have to go back to the House to consider the changes, which will be the next big battle, no matter which amendments the senators approved today.
