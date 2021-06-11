Agree with him or not, Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, never lacks for a turn of a phrase, even if he sometimes has to walk back a few flourishes that came off as cruel or, worse, casually racist.

The Democratic majority discussed but did not act on a proposal to deny the Republican lawmaker's requests to speak to the chamber from the well, which is allowed, but a highly unusual maneuver to even propose.

Here are a few of the most memorable lines from the Republican lawmaker who likes to call himself a "country boy from the Eastern Plains."

That time he was Spanky'd

“I’m getting there. Don’t worry, Buckwheat. I’m getting there … That’s an endearing term, by the way.” — May 5

“I wish I would have chosen a different word.” — May 7

Road ahead

"In 10 years, we're going to have the same s---ty roads. I can't say that word. I withdraw that. We're going to have the same bad roads out there in my back yard." — May 28 on the House floor debating higher fees for transportation and what rural communities usually get.

Tough love

"You have to let go." — Feb. 19 to Rep. Tom Sullivan after Sullivan talked about his son Alex, who was killed in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012, before Holtorf was called out of order by House Speaker Alec Garnett.

Rules of engagement

"You're not allowed to fire unless fired upon." — May 5 debating an amendment to stimulus bill that sought to infuse $10 million into the state’s arts and film industries.

Breaking Holtorf

"Our country was founded on rebellion, and there are political winds where I come from ... as we chisel away, with the best intentions, if this continues to go like this, there may be a breaking point." — March 9 during a 10-hour debate on a gun-storage bill.