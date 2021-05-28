It's crunch time at the General Assembly, with many bills to go. As usual, Colorado Politics is on top of the need-to-know news in the bustling statehouse. You can read about the first few months of legislature's doings in this link, and below you'll find the latest updates of the final months:

This Week So Far:

WEEK ENDING MAY 22:

WEEK ENDING MAY 15:

WEEK ENDING MAY 8: