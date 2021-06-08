Denver Colorado Capital Building Government Dome Architecture

The Colorado state Capitol in Denver.

 (Photo by HaizhanZheng, istockphoto)

Adjournment is imminent, and the legislature has been working through Tuesday on final bills. As usual, Colorado Politics is on top of the need-to-know news in the bustling statehouse. You can read about the first few months of legislature's doings in this link, and below you'll find the latest updates of the final months:

Week Ending June 11:

Week Ending June 4:

Week Ending May 28:

WEEK ENDING MAY 22:

WEEK ENDING MAY 15:

WEEK ENDING MAY 8:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.