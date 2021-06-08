Adjournment is imminent, and the legislature has been working through Tuesday on final bills. As usual, Colorado Politics is on top of the need-to-know news in the bustling statehouse. You can read about the first few months of legislature's doings in this link, and below you'll find the latest updates of the final months:
Week Ending June 11:
Week Ending June 4:
Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the C…
Week Ending May 28:
A voice vote came after more than four hours of debate, as Republicans proposed a string of amendments that were each voted down by the Democratic majority, including putting the fees on the ballot and spending less on electric vehicles.
