We're a month into the General Assembly's resumption of work for the 2021 session. Here's a look at Colorado Politics coverage so far:

WEEK ENDING MARCH 13

WEEK ENDING MARCH 6

CAPITOL M, week of March 5 | A slow start riles the 101st lawmaker
Legislative Focus on the Springs, week of March 5, 2021 | Early wins for Carver
Lawmakers approve bill to put off certain statewide standardized tests for 2021
General Assembly approves $30 million for CDOT's Revitalizing Main Streets program
Controversial proposal to limit cash bail passes Senate committee
Bill would ban confidentiality agreements for Colorado state employees
House panel approves county commissioner gerrymandering bill along party lines
Dueling campaigns vie for attention on public option
INSIGHTS | The road ahead on transportation is one less taken
House panel approves five-year alcohol delivery extension
House passes bill on sales of puppies and kittens in pet stores
What's in a name? Bid to remove 'junior' from colleges stirs an outcry
House committee advances bill on child porn, would overturn Supreme Court decision
Senate approves bill giving future sex abuse survivors unlimited time to sue
Colorado House Democrats approve bill on safe storage of guns
House Democratic leadership opposes privatizing Pinnacol Assurance
Senate panel unanimously approves brewery festival bill
Senate confirms Polis appointees to Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
State Senate tentatively OKs easing child abuse lawsuits

WEEK ENDING FEB. 27

CAPITOL M | Week of Feb. 27, 2021: It's hazing week
Governor's proclamation on MeatOut Day "the last straw" for some in the cattle industry
Is Colorado’s school accountability system working? Lawmakers call for an audit to find out
House Democrats kill 'right-to-work' proposal
Sand Creek Massacre Memorial gets first review from Capital Development Committee
Sponsors water down bill on sales of puppies and kittens in pet stores
SHORT TAKES | Bills advance on Health Care Services Reserve Corps, to-go alcohol
With committee passage, child sex abuse bill renews journey through legislature
Senate panel unanimously backs expanding medical cannabis access at schools
Could 2021 be the year that Pinnacol Assurance goes private? A bill to do just that drops next week
Senate panel rejects GOP voting bill
FIRE LINES | Mitigation and suppression efforts in search of money
McKean hires former Trump administration official as chief of staff
Americans for Prosperity: Poll finds little support for paying more for gas
Democratic leaders tell local officials time is right to pull trigger on transportation revenue
Bill to ban puppy and kitten sales from pet stores on hold
Ranked-choice voting legislation clears committee on party-line vote
Site for proposed Sand Creek memorial getting pushback
State Senate unanimously approves LGBT veteran benefit bill
House Democratic leadership addresses first week behavior, governor's authority
INSIGHTS | If you can’t save public schools now, you can’t save public schools

WEEK ENDING FEB. 20

CAPITOL M | Week of Feb. 20, 2021: We're baaaaack
Politics become personal in the House's first week back
Lawmakers reintroduce bill mandating Colorado insurers cover annual mental health exams
Gov. Jared Polis delivers third State of the State, focused on pandemic relief, taxes, health care, education and transportation
Legislative leaders announce picks for congressional and legislative redistricting commissions
Bill aims to provide protection for Colorado's LGBTQ foster and adoptive parents
Griswold says GOP voting bill is designed to 'suppress the voices of Coloradans'
First introduced bills in General Assembly no longer a reflection of top priorities
House opening day, part two: speeches, pomp and a special announcement
Garcia, Holbert prioritize different goals but pledge to work together toward recovery in delayed 'opening day'
TEXT OF SPEECH | Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert's address as legislature resumes
TEXT OF SPEECH | House Minority Leader Hugh McKean's address on resumption of legislature
TEXT OF SPEECH | House Speaker Alec Garnett's address on resumption of the legislature
TEXT OF SPEECH | Senate President Leroy Garcia's address as legislature resumes work
General Assembly returns to state Capitol after five-week hiatus

There was some activity between the end of the recess:

House and Senate Democratic leaders talk restart of 2021 legislative session
FIRE LINES: Colorado public safety officials hope to add top-of-the-line helicopter to aid in firefighting efforts
Bill would ensure Colorado DMV doesn't share immigrants' information
Lawmakers unveil $4 million diaper distribution plan
Lawmakers say Polis, leadership on board with road funding proposal
Colorado conservation groups to discuss oil and gas online Thursday
Democratic lawmakers expected to take another shot at banning plastics and polystyrene in 2021 session
Joint Budget Committee spares K-12 from cuts in 2020-21 budget
Safe gun storage campaign launches ahead of legislation from General Assembly
Q&A with Andrew Carpenter and Jared Gregorio | The reading clerks who keep the General Assembly moving
Joint Budget Committee's public budget hearing draws advocates for state employees, education, higher ed and healthcare providers
State ethics commission dismisses complaints against Lundeen, aide
Business coalition seeks to untie knot of road funding and the governor is on board
Joint Budget Committee takes another run in asking for public testimony on state budget
Scathing audit of RTD shows low employee morale tied to poor supervisory practices

And here's what happened before the recess, during those three days in January:

CAPITOL M | Why I decided to get a vaccine as soon as I could
State capitol game of week one, 73rd General Assembly: Where's Rep. Hanks?
General Assembly completes first week of business, as House Republicans take final stand against adjournment
House gives final approval to own bills, preliminary approval to Senate legislation
Senate wraps up day two of 2021 session, with focus on per diem and business deductions
State Senate takes up, then tables, issue of per diem, following impassioned debate from House
House gets to work broadening language for minority-owned businesses
After a slow start, Colorado House wraps up day one with quick work on bills
House Republicans fuel five-hour debate on rules, airing first-day grievances
Colorado Senate moves three bills from start to preliminary vote on 2021 session's first day
Garnett elected speaker as GOP forces 'unprecedented' election
OPENING DAY | Legislative leaders offer short guidance for another truncated session
LEGISLATIVE PROFILE | Leroy Garcia, president of the Senate
Back under the dome: 73rd General Assembly gets underway
LEGISLATIVE PROFILE | Chris Holbert, Senate minority leader
LEGISLATIVE PROFILE | Alec Garnett, speaker of the House
LEGISLATIVE PROFILE | Hugh McKean, House minority leader
Leaders of both parties sound cautious on far-reaching legislative proposals at business event
2021 LEGISLATURE | In education, testing and funding will be key issues
Colorado General Assembly to start 2021 session Wednesday with three working days
INSIGHTS | It’s time to rethink how the sausage is made
INSIGHTS | Time for lawmakers to prove their value to communities of color

