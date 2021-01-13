The policy implications from a global pandemic and the accompanying economic turmoil would be daunting issues on their own, but for incoming Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, those are not even his biggest worry in the upcoming legislative session.
“That’s secondary to the concerns I have about our nonpartisan staff and some of our at-risk legislators, our aides and the public,” he said. “I’m always nervous that someone is going to get sick.”
Garnett, D-Denver, will enter his fourth and final two-year term on Jan. 13, then immediately hit the pause button, recessing the House of Representatives until at least mid-February when coronavirus infections will hopefully be lower and more Coloradans will have received inoculations. He intends to spend that break thinking about additional changes to safety protocols.
While he acknowledged the critique that legislators have been working during the pandemic remotely and in a non-public fashion, Garnett is open to building on the use of virtual attendance on the House floor and remote testimony in committee.
“I think there will probably be discussions about how do we enable remote participation for members on committees,” Garnett said.
Representing House District 2 in central Denver, which he has deemed the youngest (and “hippest”) district based on average voter age, Garnett’s experience before his 2014 election included serving as the executive director of the Colorado Democratic Party, and as an aide to U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter and John Adler, D-N.J.
“One of the remarkable things about Alec really throughout his entire life has been watching his remarkable ability to relate to other people — being empathetic, being understanding and appreciating what they're going through. He’s just a great team player,” said Stan Garnett, the former district attorney of Boulder County and Alec’s father.
“He’s competitive, likes to compete, likes to win,” he added. “But he likes to be with people.”
In the legislature, Garnett’s accomplishments included sponsoring the “red flag” gun bill — which angered conservatives worried about infringement upon their Second Amendment ownership rights — as well as the bipartisan proposal to put sports betting on the statewide ballot, which voters approved in 2019.
Garnett was also a central figure in the 2018 expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock, a Democrat from Thornton who left the party just before the 52-9 vote. Lebsock was accused of sexual harassment and retaliation. Garnett revealed on the House floor that he wore a bullet-resistant vest out of fear, after publicly supporting one of Lebsock’s accusers.
His assignments in the House included the education and appropriations committees prior to becoming majority leader two years ago. Following November’s general election, Garnett was unopposed for the speakership in the Democrats’ 41-member caucus in the 65-member chamber.
“Once you enter the chamber and start working with Alec, what we all, I think, feel about Alec is that he genuinely cares about every single member,” said Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, in nominating Garnett. “I think he loses more sleep than probably anyone in the House, worrying about how they're doing.”
Garnett also emphasized his desire to maintain a bipartisan tone while leading the state House.
“My door is always going to be open,” he told Colorado Politics. “If I get an invite from the Republican caucus to go talk and listen to them, I’ll do that.” When asked if he could reference a time when he needed to play hardball, Garnett declined to give a specific example, while conceding that “we’ve got to keep the trains running on time.”
As a policymaker, Garnett described his legislative goals during the session as helping young professionals and gig economy workers make ends meet, and prioritizing money to that effect.
“Is it in workforce development, and making sure those young professionals get access to the training they need?” he said by way of example. Garnett is also concerned with taking the tobacco and nicotine tax revenue voters approved this year and “build a world-class early childhood system here in Colorado.”
However, aside from immediate health and policy concerns, the incoming speaker also wants to ensure the next legislature to be thrust into a pandemic has more preparation than the current one.
“We should take the time to memorialize lessons learned from this period of time,” he said. That could take the form of rewriting Joint Rule 44, which provides legislative guidance for public health emergencies. He added that still being in the middle of the pandemic, it would be difficult to provide a postmortem just yet.
“We definitely have to take the time to allow us to evaluate what worked and what didn’t work,” he said.
