12_01_20 denver0016.jpg

The Colorado State Capitol in Denver Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette
LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW 2021 | As lawmakers return to Denver, recovery is king

Whose star is on the rise, and whose best has passed them by — sometimes through no fault of theirs? As The Colorado Politics team looked to what's likely to come in the 2021 session, we ranked the state officials.

Scroll down to see the top and bottom 10:

WHO'S HOT

Alec Garnett

1. House Speaker Alec Garnett: Plays well with others, banked mucho goodwill as majority leader.

Adrienne Benavidez

2. Speaker Pro tem Adrienne Benavidez. Considered a fast-rising favorite by her caucus and by the business community, a moderate rarity for Democrats these days.

David Ortiz

3. Rep. David Ortiz. The first lawmaker in a wheelchair who already has prompted better access for those with disabilities at the Capitol. 

 

Chris Holbert

4. Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert. A thoughtful peacemaker who enjoys the respect, though not always the agreement, of adversaries.

 

Brianna Titone

State Rep. Brianna Titone celebrates with her top volunteers who helped her win a second term in the General Assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

5. Rep. Brianna Titone. State’s first transgender lawmaker was reelected over the same opponent by a wider margin in 2020.

 

Bob Rankin

6. Sen. Bob Rankin. The senior member of the Joint Budget Committee will be a cost-and-benefit broker to Democrats and fellow Republicans. 

 

Kevin Priola

7. Sen. Kevin Priola. The moderate Republican proved he was here to stay by overcoming a huge Democratic advantage in his district this year.

 

C4D-Leslie-Dec2020-Photos-IMG_1581-05.jpg

Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, who spearheaded the Caring for Denver ballot initiative and is now board chair of the foundation. 

8. Rep. Leslie Herod. The bipartisan bill-passing machine has more firepower than ever as the newest member of the Joint Budget Committee. 

 

111320-copo-jodeh 1.JPG

Iman Jodeh is the representative-elect for House District 41 in Aurora, the city she grew up in and has spent the past 35 years of her life.

9. Rep. Iman Jodeh. The first Muslim and Palestinian-American to hold statewide elected office in Colorado, as well as a widely respected community activist. 

 

Hugh McKean

10. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. See Garnett. You don’t attain leadership making too many enemies. 

WHO'S NOT

Ron Hanks

10. Rep.-elect Ron Hanks. He failed to vacate the House floor before he was even a member during the special session, earning bipartisan reviews as an unnecessary disruptor.

 

Patrick Neville

9. Rep. Patrick Neville. He bet wrong in the primaries and it cost him his leadership position, which he resigned before the election when the writing was on the wall. 

Steve Fenberg

8. Sen. Steve Fenberg. The Senate majority leader is the traffic cop over legislation that Republicans say is veering wildly left.

 

120220-copo-last-session0004.JPG

Colorado State House District 15 Rep. Dave Williams (R) speaks on the floor during a House session at the Colorado state capitol on Dec. 2, 2020. After Wednesday's session lawmakers do not reconvene until mid-January of 2021. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)

7. Rep. Dave Williams. The rabble rouser is poised to lead the hard-right wing of the House GOP, but he's never been one to pick his battles cautiously. 

public option

From left, state Rep. Dylan Roberts of Avon, state Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail

6. & 5. Rep. Dylan Roberts and Sen. Kerry Donovan. Authors of the public option face skeptical allies and determined foes, inside and outside the statehouse, if they try again this year.

 

Rep Larry Liston sans mask

Rep. Larry Liston, a Colorado Springs Republican, speaks from the House podium sans mask on Nov. 30, 2020. Liston caught flak that same day for wearing a mask on the top of his head, which some viewed as mocking safety protocols.

4. Sen. Larry Liston. His mask mockery in the House during the special session will follow him to the Senate, it appears.

 

Joint Budget Committee, 2021

Joint Budget Committee, 2021 session. From left to right, top row: Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver), Rep. Julie McCluskie, vice-chair (D-Dillon), Sen. Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale).

Bottom row: Sen. Dominick Moreno, chair (D-Commerce City), Rep. Kim Ranson (R-Lone Tree) and Sen. Chris Hansen (D-Denver).

3. The Joint Budget Committee. Call it the group of zero, because that’s how much new money they can share this year.

 

Electoral College Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to Colorado's nine Democratic presidential electors before they cast votes for Joe Biden at the State Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in downtown Denver.

2. Gov. Jared Polis. In year three of his first term, the historic governor has made enemies in business, his favorite people, managing the state budget, oil and gas regulations and the pandemic response.

 

Jerry Sonnenberg on Zoom

State Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, a farmer and Republican from Sterling, talks about the challenges facing agriculture during a Zoom call with reporters, ag officials and other farmers and ranchers Friday, May 1, 2020.

1. Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg. He was able to make headway on rural Colorado with Hickenlooper, but he’s battered and bruised by Polis.

