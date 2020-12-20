Colorado Politics' insiders handicapped the issues to keep an eye on in the 2021 legislative session.
1. COVID-19
How long will the session last? Will the General Assembly gavel in and then recess to wait out a vaccine and a federal stimulus? How will leadership enforce masks on stubborn electeds? Stay tuned to find out. Colorado is one of the many states the National Conference of State Legislatures reports is redesigning lawmaking to reflect the times. Lawmakers are making ample use of remote participation technology, but lobbyists and the general public are having a hard time squeezing into the process. Barely there ain’t good enough.
2. Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver
The perpetual go-getter is more powerful than ever, taking her progressive bent to the Joint Budget Committee, the bicameral, bipartisan panel of six responsible for writing the state budget. If you thought the millennial Denver Democrat and Black caucus chair wielded influence before, you ain’t seen nothing yet. The JBC has been a relatively cohesive group, especially as it’s tackled state budget cutbacks of late. Will Herod go along to get along? She does both things well, so time will tell.
3. House Republicans
A sea-change in leadership means Rep. Hugh McKean, the Loveland lawmaker with a reputation for getting along with the other side, is running the GOP show in the lower chamber. But will the hard right of the caucus let him? They’d rather fight than switch. That part of the caucus, led by Rep. Dave Williams, has not shied away taking on controversial issues and lost causes, such as investigations in debunked election conspiracy theories, attempts to rein in the governor’s authority on disaster declarations, and encouraging restaurant owners to defy public health orders.
4. Executive orders
The power bestowed on the state’s chief executive hasn’t been wasted by Gov. Jared Polis since he declared a state of emergency in March. He’s signed more than 200 and each month renews many standing orders to combat the pandemic. The legislative branch, however, is tired of sitting on the sidelines, which is another reason there was a special session this month. Will Polis keep signing away when the legislature is a floor above him? Don’t bet against it.
5. Kicked cans
No, not uncooperative members who need a gentle but firm backside reminder from leadership, but the cans that will inevitably be kicked down the road this session. The state operating budget can't address constant needs, such as transportation and education, in the best of times. They are likely to take a pass in the worst of times, meaning those waiting for solutions and relief will keep on waiting at least another year. Looking at you, public option. You too, transporation.
