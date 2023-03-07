The first meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates will convene Tuesday afternoon, but it won't be an opportunity for the public to talk to lawmakers about their utility bills.
Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, told reporters Tuesday morning that the committee's first meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m., is a "table-setter" that will allow lawmakers to hear from state regulators and others on what's behind the high electric bills.
Many Coloradans are facing utility bills that are twice as high or more than they were a year ago. Xcel Energy, the state's largest investor-owned utility, has cited higher costs for natural gas as the reason in its filings for rate hikes to the Public Utilities Committee. NASDAQ reported a high of more than $9 per cubit foot in August 2022, though that price has come back down to around $3 per cubic foot this year.
Fenberg said that public testimony will not be taken at any of hearings, although the public is invited to submit comments to [email protected]. Submissions will be made available to committee members to review.
While the public will not be able to speak at the hearings, Fenberg said quite a few people have already sent in comments and those comments will be made public.
"We put [the email] out there to make sure there is a public voice in the committee process," he said.
He added the committee is more investigatory, but there is a role for the public to play. "In some ways it's because of the engagement and outreach" from the public that the committee was formed, he said.
The committee's initial meeting is set to include presentations from the Public Utilities Commission, which sets utility rates. The commission will talk about its role in rate setting and the economics of what's causing the spike in those rates.
The legislative panel will also hear from the Colorado Energy Office, which will cover policy, including legislative direction; the Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate, the watchdog that intervenes in rate cases; and Energy Outreach Colorado, which will talk about its role in providing assistance to rate payers.
The committee is expected to meet just a couple of times in the next few weeks, according to Fenberg. The discussions are expected to result in legislation.
The six-member committee is comprised of Fenberg, House Speaker Pro Tempore Chris deGruy Kennedy, D-Lakewood, Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County, Rep. Matthew Martinez, D-Monte Vista, Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton and House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington.
