Legislation that seeks to apply aspects of the congressional and state legislative nonpartisan redistricting plan to districts drawn for some county commissions has moved one step closer to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk after advancing out of a Senate panel last week.

House Bill 21-1047 would implement some of the framework from 2018’s amendments Y and Z to county commissioner maps, where commissioners are allowed to draw their own districts. The bill specifically targets the state’s largest counties that have five commissioners: Arapahoe, El Paso and Weld.

The proposal from Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, last month drew critiques from a House Republican lawmaker as “an anti-El Paso County bill.”

But since that hearing, the bill gained backing from prominent El Paso County public officials. Those include Sen. Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat who subsequently signed on to carry the bill in the Senate and on Tuesday guided it through a Senate hearing, and Stan VanderWerf, a Republican who chairs the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners and initially opposed the bill.

What changed over the course of a month? Lee gave all the praise to the House sponsor.

“I can't take any credit. I was a conduit of a well-constructed, well-stakeholded compromise package bill,” he said in an interview. “All credit goes to Chris Kennedy.”

The proposal primarily mirrors one that cleared committee but died last session without a floor vote after strong opposition from counties. Counties considered a provision calling for a seven-member independent commission, assisted by nonpartisan staff, to take charge of drawing district maps to be an expensive, unfunded mandate.

Although Kennedy dropped that provision in this year’s version of the bill – a move he said he was “not that thrilled that I had to give up” – Arapahoe and El Paso counties were again poised to line up in opposition of the bill. Nancy Jackson, a Democrat who chairs the Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners, told House lawmakers in March county legislative bodies are often “pretty nuts and bolts” and not plagued by the partisanship that can grip state legislative and congressional representatives. As such, she said, some of the provisions in this year’s version of the bill felt onerous.

But she said work with Kennedy moved Arapahoe County to neutral. A March letter from the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners mirrored that sentiment and official moved the county to nuetral, but still expressed concerns.

“We still feel that this concept is not the right solution for El Paso County, but we were encouraged by your willingness to consider a list of amendments,” the letter said.

Testifying before the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Tuesday, VanderWerf praise Kennedy’s continued work on the bill.

“We appreciate the approach that was taken and the interest in listening to us,” VanderWerf said. “That's deeply appreciated.”

VanderWerf during the hearing highlighted one additional complication to the bill’s implementation: the delay in the release of 2020 Census data necessary for redistricting. Through work with Kennedy and Lee, VanderWerf said an amendment that delayed the bill’s implementation until 2023 would “give this bill the best opportunity to be implemented in a healthy and appropriate way.”

“I am recommending that you accept the amendment and then send it forward,” VanderWerf said.

According to Lee, that testimony convinced him to move the amendment. In conversations with Kennedy, Lee said he was given the latitude to propose the amendment if he wanted to.

“I said, ‘Well Chris, I don't really know whether I want to put it on or not, I think I want to take the temperature and the committee and see how the testimony goes and listen to what Stan has to say,’” Lee said.

The Colorado Springs Democrat added testimony from VanderWerf, who he praised as a “thoughtful” and “workmanlike” public official, convinced him to move forward with the amendment.

“My thought is I'd rather get it right than quick and I'd rather get it consensus then just push it through because we could,” Lee said.

The bill, which has already cleared the House, is now headed to the full Senate for consideration.