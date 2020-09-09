A special committee tasked with stemming the flow of state's water into the speculation market was identified Wednesday afternoon.
The 18-member committee will look at ways to strengthen anti-speculation laws and make a recommendation to the state legislature, the product of last session's Senate Bill 48. A report is due by Aug. 15, 2021
The bipartisan legislation was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail and Republican Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, with Republican Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose with Democratic Rep. Dylan Roberts of Avon.
State engineer Kevin Rein, who is the director of the Colorado Division of Water Resources, co-chairs the committee with assistant deputy attorney general Scott Steinbrecher.
Other appointees are:
- Tracy Kosloff, Deputy State Engineer, Division of Water Resources
- Erin Light, Division 6 engineer for the Division of Water Resources
- Lauren Ris, deputy director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board
- Amy Ostdiek, deputy section chief of the Colorado Water Conservation Board
- Alex Funk, agricultural water resource specialist for the Colorado Water Conservation Board
- Retired Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs Jr.
- Joe Bernal of Bernal Farms
- Daris Jutten of the Lazy K Bar Land and Cattle Co.
- Joe Frank, general manager of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District
- Larry Clever, general manager of the Ute Water Conservancy District
- Alex Davis, water resources division manager for Aurora Water
- Peggy Montaño of Trout Raley
- Peter Fleming, general counsel to the Colorado River District
- Adam Reeves, Maynes, Bradford, Shipps and Sheftel LLP
- Drew Peternell, Colorado director of Trout Unlimited
- Kate Ryan, senior attorney for the Colorado Water Trust
The first meeting of the Work Group will be held virtually this fall.
The work group was appointed by Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.
“I’m encouraged by the participation in the Work Group, which represents diverse stakeholders from all across the state,” Gibbs said in a statement Wednesday. “Our goal is to have a transparent and thoughtful process over the next year.”
Meetings that begin this fall will be open to the public and broadcast on the Colorado Water Conservation Board website.
