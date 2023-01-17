First-year Republican lawmaker Lisa Frizell is set to serve as vice chair of legislative panel responsible for overseeing audits of government performance.
The Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday unanimously picked Frizell, a House representative from Castle Rock, to serve as second-in-command. Committee staff told Colorado Politics Frizell was selected via voice vote.
Rep. Robert Rodriguez, a Denver Democrat, will lead the panel. Rodriguez assumed the gavel this session after serving as vice chair under Republican Sen. Jim Smallwood last session.
Control of the panel's chair and vice chair alternates between parties each session, with each party equally represented on the committee.
Other members include Democratic Reps. Andrew Boesenecker and Dafna Michaelson Jenet, and Sen. Rhonda Fields. Republicans are represented on the panel by Sens. Rod Pelton and Kevin Van Winkle, as well as by Rep. Gabe Evans, another rookie legislator.
