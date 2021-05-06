Special districts would have new transparency mandates, including the basic requirement to maintain a website, under a new bill lawmakers introduced Wednesday.
Senate Bill 262 primarily addresses metropolitan districts, which are local governments created to build and maintain infrastructure in connection with private development. According to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, there are 2,021 metro districts in the state, governed by boards of directors representing the property owners. In the beginning of a development’s lifespan, the property owners are connected to the homebuilder, until homeowners join or get elected.
“It is our belief that introducing this measure will allow for some important changes to metropolitan district practices, while allowing this useful tool for local governments to continue to build important public infrastructure in our communities,” wrote the Metro District Education Coalition in a letter to Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, D-Denver. Also backing the coalition were several developers, property management companies and law firms.
The bill expands the ways in which a special district can provide notice of board elections, including by websites, newsletters or individual mailings. There is a new requirement that most metro districts maintain a website with names and contact information for board members, as well as financial statements and the budget. Along those lines, metro districts must publish an annual report that summarizes litigation, the status of construction projects and fiscal details about the district.
Metro districts have come under scrutiny in recent years for their governance structure. A Denver Post series found some metro districts authorized billions of dollars in debt for their subdivisions, and that developers hold onto certain bonds with high interest rates to create a windfall for themselves.
In March, Colorado Politics and Colorado Community Media reported that one homebuilder-controlled board of directors in a Thornton subdivision refused to provide proof that its company representatives were eligible to serve on the board.
SB 262 does not contain any provisions pertaining to the eligibility of corporate representatives on boards.
In a seeming attempt to address a critique of metro districts — that homeowners experience large, surprise increases in their property tax bills — one section of SB 262 outlines disclosure requirements for sellers of newly-constructed homes, including a bold-faced disclaimer that property taxes due in the first year after the sale may not reflect the full value of the property in the future.
The Metro District Education Coalition, a nonprofit whose stated purpose is to educate Coloradans about metro districts, explained in a fact sheet that this method of development does not saddle residents of counties or municipalities at large with the costs of funding infrastructure to one area, and that the costs of housing are low up front.
“All of the top 20 selling residential communities along the front range use metro districts as a tool to fund public infrastructure,” the coalition said.
However, the organization, in its letter to Garnett, warned against intended legislation from Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, also pertaining to transparency, that the coalition feared would undermine the use of metro district governance.
“Our real concern is that this draft legislation will dismantle this important financing tool for cities and counties,” the organization wrote in its letter. “Further, it may create a scenario that limits our state’s ability to build new homes, creating a supply and demand issue which ultimately exacerbates our affordable housing crisis that so many are working to address every single day.”
Weissman had no immediate comment on SB 262 or his own draft legislation. The sponsors of SB 262 are Sens. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, and Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland.
