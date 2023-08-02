A new state law banning the purchase of firearms by those under the age of 21 will go into effect on Aug. 7.
The law doesn't ban the possession of firearms by those under 21 under a carefully-crafted compromise by some of the bill's sponsors during this year's legislative session.
Senate Bill 23-169 raises the age limit for purchasing firearms to age 21.
The measure initially sought to ban either purchase or possession of firearms by those under 21, but it was significantly rewritten in the Senate and House to limit the law only to purchases.
As amended, the law allows those under the age of 21 to possess firearms if they are active-duty military or enrolled in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunter education course for young people, which is open to those as young as 10 years old. Exceptions also apply for individuals under 21 who engage in shooting or target sports, as well as for individuals who need firearms to defend livestock against predators.
SB 169 was one of five major gun bills Democrats marshaled through the legislature in the 2023 session. The others ban ghost guns, establish a three-day waiting period for purchasing firearms, expand the state's extreme risk protection law, popularly known as the "red flag" law, and repeal the state law that barred gun victims from suing gun manufacturers and dealers.
Gov. Jared Polis signed all but the ghost gun bill on April 28; the ghost gun bill (SB 279) was signed on June 2.
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners immediately challenged both SB 169 and House Bill 1219, the law prescribing a three-day waiting period for firearm delivery, in U.S. District Court, claiming the three-day waiting period violates the constitution and SB 169 denies an adult's right to purchase and possess guns.
Both lawsuits are in preliminary stages.
In a statement Wednesday, state Sen. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, a sponsor of SB 169, said, “Gun deaths in Colorado have been climbing higher and higher every year, and a disproportionate number of them are committed by younger Coloradans. As an ER nurse I’ve seen firsthand the devastating ways gun violence impacts our communities, which is why I am proud to champion this new law that will reduce gun violence and save lives all across our state.”
House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, added, “As a survivor of gun intimidation, I am relieved that Colorado law now requires all gun purchasers to be at least 21 years old, which will help reduce senseless gun violence and make our communities safer. With this new law going into effect, we can save countless lives from preventable firearm-related injuries or death and improve public safety.”
The statement cited Everytown for Gun Safety, which says firearms are the leading cause of death for young people in the U.S. ages 18 to 20 and the firearm suicide rate among this group has increased by 61% in the last decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.