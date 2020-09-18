Friday's budget forecast "spares us from the worst of the worst," according to Lauren Larson of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, but the state's recovery from the recession caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns will be in fits and starts.
What that looks like: if there isn't any more spending in the state's 2020-21 budget, the state's budget writers will have $2.9 billion to spend over and above 2020-21 appropriations.
But what's on the mind of lawmakers on the Joint Budget Committee is how much of the $3.3 billion in cuts to the 2020-21 state budget, especially onetime cuts, can be restored. That includes funding cuts for higher education and K-12 education, which took the biggest hits when the state's 2020-21 budget was crafted in the spring. Then there's repaying other funds tapped to cover the state's COVID-19 response, including the TABOR emergency reserve.
Much of that extra revenue was from a change from June's forecast: an additional $893.8 million in 2019-20. About $200 million of that was from higher cash-based revenue, plus $700 million in July attributed to stronger than expected income tax collections for 2019. "That reflects much stronger economic activity in 2019 than we thought and strong economic activity in the first two months of 2020," said Greg Sobetski, an economist with the Legislative Council staff.
But a resurgence of COVID-19, higher-than anticipated inflation, and continued overall uncertainty should make budget writers conservative in their decisions, economists said. Inflation could reach 1.7% in 2021, higher than the expected 1% forecast in June.
"The economy fell further and faster than we ever thought possible," according to Elizabeth Ramey, an economist with the Legislative Council Staff. But the economic recovery will be further and faster, too, she said.
The good news: the federal stimulus — in unemployment benefits, Paycheck Protection Program loans and direct payments to individuals — offset wage losses and boosted consumption. As a result, U.S. retail sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels, both in total retail sales and online sales.
Even restaurant spending is at about 80% of normal, Ramey said.
Colorado is also doing better than the national average on unemployment; August's level is 6.7%, compared to a national rate of 8.4%. But the recovery in the labor market will extend into fiscal year 2022-23, economists said.
Colorado has gained back 52% of the jobs lost, which represents four years of lost employment growth.
The biggest risk to the forecast in the coming months: a resurgence of COVID-19, especially with the cold weather coming. "This is still a forecast prepared with very little information," Sobetski said.
State Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat, said her rural resort communities claim they are bouncing back. Ramey said there has been elevated summer travel, but what's missing in the tourism sector is the big convention business, especially in Denver.
How that translates into the budget: the 2020-21 budget had a $900.9 million carryover from 2019-20, thanks to those higher income tax collections. Higher collections in the 2020-21 year are expected to be at $542.1 million. For the 2021-22 budget year, which lawmakers will begin working on in November, the total revenue available for spending is $2.9 billion, which is more than double what was forecast in June, at $1.34 billion.
That figure, however, assumes a lot: no additional spending in 2020-21, caseload growth, especially for Medicaid, and other budget pressures. Then there's what could happen in the November election, with two ballot measures that could have a significant impact on what's available: the repeal of the Gallagher Amendment, Proposition B; and Proposition 116, which would lower the state's income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.5%.
Larson said that if voters reject the Gallagher repeal, the negative impact to the state's K-12 budget could run in the hundreds of millions, although she does not yet have a precise figure.
JBC Vice-chair Sen. Dominick Moreno, a Commerce City Democrat, said he had heard that Medicaid enrollment could grow by 40%. Larson said that the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing has revised its expectations from 1.5 million people enrolled to 1.3 million, mostly in the adult population, which could require additional funding of $10 million to $20 million. However, that's countered by a reduced use in Medicaid utilization, which she said could save about $100 million.
The forecast from OSPB wasn't much different.
Deputy Director Luke Teater said the low-wage sector experienced the most job loss, with leisure and hospitality losses of 47% between February and and April. Their forecast said tourism spending is in partial recovery, after an 89% decline between February and April.
While Colorado small businesses have largely avoided the surge in closures, partly due to Paycheck Protection Payment loans, retail sales at small bars and restaurants are down 25% compared to last year. A July survey from the Colorado Restaurant Association showed that, of restaurants that had reopened, sales were down 40 percent on average compared to a year ago. Another recent survey showed that minority-owned small businesses report more signs of financial distress than other small businesses.
Finally, "the small business retail sector has seen a disproportionately high share of closures, while home, local, professional services, and auto services businesses have seen relatively low closure rates," according to the OSPB forecast.
Larson said that the additional revenue is not enough to fill the gaps, and she asked budget writers to think about the budget on a multiyear basis and with contingencies. "If there's more revenue, what's our highest use? If less, what are the next reductions?"
She noted that the state will have to pay back its TABOR emergency reserve, which was tapped for $900 million to handle the state's COVID-19 response.
State agencies submitted their budget requests to her office on July 15. They were directed to find 10% in savings over the 2020-21 budget, which could be about $500 million, Larson said. "The concern is whether to go deeper" if Congress doesn't come through with an additional federal stimulus for state governments, she said. "We may need additional cuts for balancing.
One other note, given the lack of information about the economic recovery, budget writers will have to wait until March 2021 for a solid number upon which to base the 2021-22 budget, according to economists.
"We don't have enough new information to be certain about the trajectory of the recovery," Sobetski told the JBC Friday.
