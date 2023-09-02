The labor union organization Colorado AFL-CIO scored all 100 state legislators on their performance during the 2023 legislative session and the results are very mixed: 36 legislators earned "A+" grades of 97% or higher, but just as many earned an "F" grade.

The organization, made up of over 130,000 union members, said it scored the legislators based on how they voted for and sponsored bills intended to help working people. The scorecard, released on Thursday, evaluated 12 measures in total, with the following five bills as the highest priority:

Senate Bill 51: Codifies the duties of the Office of Future of Work into law (passed)

Senate Bill 98: Requires delivery companies to provide payment disclosures to drivers and consumers (lost)

Senate Bill 111: Grants public employees workplace protection from employer retaliation (passed)

Senate Bill 261: Creates a workforce stabilization board to review the direct care industry (passed)

Senate Bill 292: Requires energy sector public works projects to comply with apprenticeship and wage requirements (passed)

Colorado AFL-CIO's scores were based on whether legislators voted with the organization's stance on the evaluated bills, with extra points for sponsorship.

The 36 legislators who got an "A+" were all Democrats, 25 from the House and 11 from the Senate. The top performers, earning scores of 103%, were Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver, Sen. Tom Sullivan of Aurora, Rep. Jennifer Bacon of Denver, Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez of Denver, and Rep. Mike Weissman of Aurora.

All 31 Republican legislators were given failing grades, with scores of 25% or lower and 11 Republicans getting 0%. Senate Republicans fared worse than their House counterparts, with average scores of 3% in the Senate compared to 12% in the House. The top Republican performer was Rep. Rose Pugliese of Colorado Springs with 25%.

Five out of 69 Democrats received an "F" grade: Reps. Alex Valdez of Denver, Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch, Barbara McLachlan of Durango, Shannon Bird of Westminster, and Marc Snyder of Colorado Springs. Their scores, respectively, ranged from 65% for Valdez to 52% for Snyder.

The organization honored four lawmakers specifically, recognizing them as "labor champions": Gonzales, Sen. Robert Rodriguez of Denver, Rep. Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge, and Rep. Sheila Lieder of Littleton.

“Elevating the voices of hardworking Coloradans and advocating for better workplace conditions at the Capitol has been one of my biggest priorities as a legislator,” said Duran, who sponsored SB 292 and SB 261. “Receiving this award is a marker of the progress we’ve made in recent years to protect Coloradans and foster workplaces that we all deserve.”

Lieder, sponsor of House Bill 1196 to strengthen child labor protections, added: “I’ve dedicated my career to improving workers rights’ and advocating for working class people. ... I look forward to continuing to make Colorado a leader in workers’ rights.”

Colorado AFL-CIO also recognized Secretary of State Jena Griswold as a "labor champion" for her work to increase voter access.

“Workers in Colorado are the backbone of all that our great state has to offer,” Griswold said. “No eligible Coloradan should have to choose between a day’s pay or standing in an eight-hour line to vote."