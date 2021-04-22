The Colorado-based Keystone Policy Center has been picked to help state regulators reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission picked the firm from Keystone to help coordinate advisory and working group meetings, hold stateside hearings and manage other public input.
The agency is carrying out the wishes of Colorado citizens who narrowly passed Proposition 114 last November to restore and mange gray wolves in Western Colorado by the end of 2023. Gov. Jared Polis is pushing for that to happen much sooner.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Keystone worked with the state on previous projects, including a management and use plan for Eldorado Canyon State Park and a West Slope mule deer strategy.
“Keystone Policy Center’s history of navigating complex and dynamic policy issues that affect Colorado and Coloradans makes us confident that they will be a great partner to help us with the consensus-building and public involvement needed to complement our science-based planning,” Dan Prenzlow, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's director, said in a statement.
This week the state legislature worked on a budget amendment to put $5 million into the program, which still must pass both chambers before going to the governor as part of the spending plan that takes effect July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.