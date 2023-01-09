State Rep. Julie McCluskie was elected as Colorado's new speaker of the House on Monday, following a challenge from newly elected Republican Rep. Scott Bottoms.

McCluskie, D-Dillon, won the election in a 55-8 vote, which marks the second election in a row in which the vote for speaker was not unanimous. The speaker election in 2021 broke a decades-long tradition of both parties coming together in support of the new speaker.

McCluskie was nominated as speaker by the House Democratic caucus in November, all but assuring her victory pending the official confirmation once the 74th legislative session convened Monday.

"My Colorado dream is realized here today as I stand before you, the first woman speaker of the House from the Western Slope," McCluskie said. "Today, with love, integrity, boundless energy and eternal optimism, we take the next steps to help every Coloradan live their dream."

McCluskie has served in the state House since 2019, previously serving as chair of the Appropriations Committee, the School Finance Interim Committee and, most recently, the Joint Budget Committee — the most powerful committee in the legislature responsible for the state’s annual budget.

Bottoms, who had sworn into office less than 10 minutes prior, was nominated as speaker by fellow freshman Republican Rep. Ken DeGraaf. Bottoms seconded his own nomination.

DeGraaf and Bottoms defended their decision to defy tradition and stand against McCluskie, saying Republicans should always vote for Republicans and pointing to the recent party-split vote for the U.S. House speaker. The pair also raised issue with McCluskie's support for abortion and the Reproductive Health Equity Act passed last session.

"We vote Republican because we were sent here to do that," Bottoms said. "I accept this nomination because I'm a constitutional conservative Republican and I will stand with my 19 Republican caucus members to stand for the unity of the Republican platform."

Of the eight lawmakers who voted in support of Bottoms, all were Republicans and six were new lawmakers. Reps. Stephanie Luck of Penrose and Richard Holtorf of Akron were the only veteran lawmakers to vote for Bottoms.

Eleven other House Republicans voted in support of McCluskie, including Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, who said it is essential for the House to come together and put partisanship aside.

"She's not just representing one party or one caucus, she's representing the entire chamber. The entire institution of the Colorado House of Representatives," Soper said. "This is where we can do better than Washington. Right here. It's not against one of my colleagues, it's in respect for the institution."

Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, also voted in support of McCluskie and seconded her nomination — a move that prompted former Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, to threaten Lynch on Twitter, saying "he definitely earned a primary for supporting a radical Democrat" and accusing Lynch of being pro-abortion.

Though he voted in support of Bottoms, Holtorf said he was "in a conundrum" and disagreed with Bottoms' decision to run for speaker.

"We have to find a path forward for all of Colorado," Holtorf said. "This is probably not the right moment in time for Colorado to have this very complex and difficult debate."

He added: "Tradition, leadership and experience matters. It's very important that we understand that. You can’t walk into the gold dome the first day and begin to think you understand the mechanics and the complexities of Colorado, the chamber and the workings of this esteemed institution.”

Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, similarly criticized Bottoms for running for speaker, calling it a "little display" that will not prevent McCluskie from upholding her values as the new speaker.

"It's not lost on me that someone who has worked so hard to bridge divides across the aisle is stood against," Herod said. "She commits to working on both sides of the aisle for the greater good of Colorado. That's what we all should be here for today. Not about Democrats or Republicans, but about leading the state."