John Swartout, who has been executive director of Colorado Counties, Inc. since January 2019, has announced he plans to retire.
His last day is Aug. 11.
Swartout previously served as senior policy adviser to Gov. John Hickenlooper. He also served as rural policy and outreach director in the Hickenlooper administration, beginning in 2014.
He also previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard and former Gov. Bill Owens, focusing on federal land and environmental issues, and served as executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado and the Colorado Coalition of Land Trusts.
Leaders praised Swartout for his ability to build coalitions and partnerships, and to manage conflict resolution.
"He's been a godsend to this organization," said Eric Bergman, CCI's policy director. "He made everything he touched better."
Swartout "embodies the notion that was put forward by Wallace Stegner, that 'one cannot be pessimistic about the West. This is the native home of hope,'" Bergman added.
Steve D'Orisio, president of CCI's board, told Colorado Politics Swartout has been outstanding.
"He has so much experience and institutional memory that carries across the entire state," D'Orisio said. "He was able to bring folks together across various political polarities we have in the state."
That means more than just Democrats or Republicans, D'Orisio said.
Colorado politics means understanding the difference between the folks in the north or south, or east or west, he said, adding that means understanding Adams County and Pueblo Democrats are different than Denver or Boulder Democrats, or that Republicans in the San Luis Valley may hold different views than Republicans on the northeastern Plains.
"It's the human element that made John successful in his prior career, and helped us be successful in his time at CCI," he said.
Swartout said he's taking some time off to travel and then figure out how he can help, especially on issues close to his heart, such as working with the Bureau of Land Management on protecting the greater sage grouse, which he had worked on while a member of the Hickenlooper administration.
CCI is accepting applications through Friday for Swartout's successor.
