Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would given local governments the right to first buy apartment complexes, among a slew of legislation that supporters said would provide long-term, affordable housing in Colorado.
The bill sought to create a "right of first refusal" — meaning a property owner can only sell an apartment complex, for example, if the municipality or county where it is located refuses to purchase it first.
Under the measure, local governments would match offers on apartment buildings in hopes they'd turn those units into affordable housing.
Critics feared it would distort and disrupt the multifamily housing market, while supporters said it's another tool in not only creating affordable housing, but also in preventing the loss of such units.
Mike Kopp, president and CEO of the business group Colorado Concern, said its enactment would have "dramatically hurt investment in Colorado's multi-family housing market, ultimately limiting supply, the key driver of lowering prices."
"This critical veto has averted a $1.57 billion dollar single-day loss in multi-family property value," Kopp said following the governor's veto, citing a report from The CoStar Group, which provides commercial real estate information.
The measure would have applied to multifamily or mixed-use property consisting of five or more residential units in urban counties, and three or more residential units in rural or rural resort counties. The right of first refusal also would have applied to properties supported with state or federal funds, such as via certain tax credits, government loans or grants, or federal support programs for individuals through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Under the bill, a local government could partner with a nonprofit entity to co-finance, lease or manage the property as a long-term affordable housing.
Some local governments said they aren't interested in the approach, and several real estate lawyers who have spent their careers in developing affordable housing sharply criticized the proposal.
One developer called it the worst real estate bill he's seen in 15 years.
Supporters, on the other hand, said it will provide another tool for local governments starved for affordable housing.
Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins, who cosponsored the bill with Rep. Emily Sirota of Denver, earlier said the bill will grant a "right of first refusal" to local governments so they can match a seller's purchase price on a multi-family housing unit and subsequently preserve or convert it into affordable housing.
It's similar to a law passed last year, also carried by Boesenecker, that allowed a public entity to purchase a mobile home park to preserve it as long-term affordable housing.
Sirota said the 2023 bill is based partly on the model developed in Prince George's County, Maryland, which has preserved or created 1,213 units of affordable housing since 2020. She argued that proves that a right of first refusal "is a powerful tool in not only creating affordable housing, but also in preventing the loss of affordable housing that can occur when multi-family housing units are sold."
The Prince Georges ordinance is significantly different from what HB 1190 proposes in one area. The county requires a minimum of 20 units in a multifamily building to qualify for purchase under their first right of refusal, while HB 1190 sets a much lower figure. For urban settings, it's a minimum of five, and a minimum of three for a rural community, witnesses noted.
Boesenecker said the bill is permissive: A local government is not required to purchase or to designate another public entity, such as a housing authority, to make that purchase.
"It's a mess," said Bill Callison, a real estate attorney who said he has worked on affordable housing for 35 years, including helping to draft legislation on the issue.
On the other side, the bill drew support from the Colorado Counties Acting Together (CCAT), a group of county commissioners in largely Democratic-led counties.
Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue told committee members HB 1190 is her favorite housing bill of this session and probably for several sessions before.
In her resort county, where they are desperate to provide affordable housing, local governments can't compete when properties don't sit on the market long enough for the county to even put in a bid, she said. Properties are sold within brokerage firms, from one agent to another, without being listed, sold within 24 hours or with cash offers, she said.
"We often are unable to bid on the properties we most need to protect our residents," she said.
Cathy Alderman of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless pointed out that if the market could solve this problem it would have, but it hasn't.
"We've seen more supply. We've seen homes both for rent and for sale become more and more unaffordable as time goes on. We need to start putting measures in place to ensure that we can capture naturally occurring affordable housing and keep it in our communities, making it available to those that work in the community, those that live in the community. And this is one way to potentially do that," she said.
