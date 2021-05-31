There was a navel-gazing tournament most of you with lives probably missed a couple of weeks ago.

The Colorado Sun got hold of an internal memo put out by state House Republicans that handicapped media outlets on whether conservatives could expect an even hand, under the columns of "friendly" or "not friendly."

I ignored the list at the time. Since my heart attack, I’ve cut out fries, so I try to avoid nothing burgers, too. My drawers were unbunched.

Let me see if I have this straight: Politicians like some more reporters more than others. In other news, birthdays come with cake. Twitter hyperventilated over it for a couple of days, but Twitter is a dank coal mine of unimportant thoughts.

Timely, too. The media has been dividing up into camps for three decades now, so I suppose this represents some nail in the coffin, or icing on that cake I mentioned, for unbeholden news.

Is that the implication? The answer is no, but examples to the contrary are getting harder to find.

Why do people believe Democrats eat children or buy into half-baked green claptrap? Because they can go all day consuming nothing but what they want to hear to feed their addiction for validation.

How's that working out for us?

It’s not our job to be a friend or, just as importantly, an enemy. It’s our job to be fair.

From the perspective of partisans, they could have just as easily titled the columns “fair” and “not fair.”

That’s what we’re really talking about.

Colorado Politics was rated friendly. Sure, I’ll own that. I’m friendly with a lot of Republicans, some more than others. I can say the same about Democrats, except for the ones who are twerps.

Our statehouse leader, Marianne Goodland, was amused but puzzled by her sudden popularity with the GOP. “Ha, go tell that to half the Republican caucus,” she said.

I have no idea whether she's conservative or liberal. That isn’t even the right question. It’s whether she’s a square dealer.

Cantankerous, yes. Unceasingly persistent, oh yeah. Unfair, hardly. I’ve known her forever, and I have no idea where her personal politics lie. It depends on what you’re talking about.

She doesn’t handle anybody better or worse that I've ever seen. Marianne marches up, flips open her notebook and asks the same tone of questions to the same people whether they like her or not. Sources respect her. I respect her.

Some years back, I heard a young reporter across the cubicle from me at The Denver Post having an unusually vague, halting conversation. “What was that about,” I said after he hung up. “I was trying to get a quote without letting him know what I was working on,” he said.

I collected my senses and told him that’s not what decent professionals do and not to do it around me again. He soon got a promotion and a better cubicle.

Being liked can’t replace being respected.

My mentor, Lynn Bartels, told me once to treat people with respect and bend over backward to be fair. People still get upset with you, but they’ll get past it and wind up becoming one of your most trusted sources, because you’ve sized up each other’s integrity.

Early on in our work together at the state Capitol, former Sen. Owen Hill and I bickered on the street outside the Capitol over something I wrote that he clearly disagreed with. I held my ground, and we mutually stormed our separate ways. When I had that heart attack, Owen was the second person to come to see me after I came out of intensive care. Lynn, of course, was the first.

John Q. Public might want a friend to go fight his bully, hate the same people he hates and never, ever tell him bad news. That's not how a real friend works. Sometimes a friend holds up the pliers and says, “This is going to hurt.”

I have friends on both sides the aisle who like to shoot the breeze with someone who isn’t bright enough to have his mind made up, I suppose.

My political affiliation is a lot like my religious affiliation. I’m a concerned citizen. I don't know what to think until I hear both sides.

If you’re wearing one team’s jersey, though, the other team won't let you in their huddle. If you’re friendly with people on both sides, you’re beholden to nobody.

I told a partisan one time if he didn’t want to deal with me, fine; there are 50 other people in his party who are glad to, the implication being I wouldn't cut corners for approval; I could replace him in the town square.

When lawmakers try to muscle me, the answer doesn’t change: I got 99 other legislators and you ain’t one.

Once the press stops worrying about which side they're on and who they're pleasing, we might become a smarter, more decent country by being more concerned with both sides. You're better off with a fair-minded opponent than halfwit dog.

The Fourth Estate ’s big lie is thinking it has to take a side.

If the press trades integrity and credibility for retweets and political cliques, then, to quote Lindsey Graham, count me out.