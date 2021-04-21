A House panel on Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a measure that seeks to streamline the process for school districts and other local education providers to apply for COVID-19 relief grants.
Under House Bill 21-1259 from Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, the state Department of Education would be directed to combine the applications for state and federal grants for so-called extended learning opportunities such as summer school, tutoring and mental health support programs into a single process. Those learning opportunities would be targeted at addressing impacts on learning caused by the pandemic.
“What we wanted to do in this bill was to work with CDE to say if you're going to apply for grants — either state or federal, which means the dollars that CDE received — we can have a streamlined grant application,” Bacon said, pegging the federal grant funding available from CDE at over $100 million.
She said that streamlined process would not only be able to help local education agencies “get to the dollars sooner and more efficiently,” but would also provide a boon for rural school districts.
“Some of our school districts, we have superintendents who are also principals. There might be whole districts with 80 students and they just don't have the capacity to fill out dozens of applications,” she said.
Beyond making the COVID-19 grant process easier to navigate, Nicholas Martinez of Transform Education Now praised the bill’s “flexible” reporting requirement as a measure that would give the state data on how to best move forward with learning opportunities after its five-year sunset.
“I think that's going to be very important that we know where those dollars were spent, how they were spent, what is most effective so after the five years that we can make wise investments and continue to support our children in the ways that they'd best need and in the ways that are going to be most effective,” Martinez said while testifying in support of the bill.
Though the bill unanimously cleared the House Education Committee, Rep. Colin Larson indicated during the hearing he wanted to work with Bacon on a more permissive definition of an extended learning opportunity. The Littleton Republican expressed concern the definition of that term in the bill explicitly excluded “the self-direction of funding by a student or parent.”
“if your intention is to prevent a situation where you're going to families and saying, ‘Hey, you have $2,000 to spend as you will,’ that maybe there's a better, tighter definition for that than what it's currently in here because I think that it's sufficiently broad where it could possibly create an issue,” he said.
Ahead of the bill clearing the committee, Bacon said she’d be happy to work on clarifying language.
With the unanimous vote, the bill now advances to consideration before the full House.
