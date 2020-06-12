The Colorado House gave preliminary approval to a bill that would allow licensed eateries to offer alcohol for delivery or to-go.
The legislation extends Gov. Jared Polis' coronavirus executive order that allows restaurants to sell alcohol with food to drink off-premises until July 1, 2021.
"This has been a real life saver for restaurants during this," said Rep. Dylan Roberts, a Democrat from Avon who is sponsoring the bipartisan bill with Rep. Colin Larson, a Republican from Littleton.
Larson said alcohol is a high-margin item, so "this is literally keeping hundreds of restaurants afloat right now." He expects the legislature will reassess the delivery option later on, when it decides whether to renew or amend the allowance "and make a decision on what the long-term solution is going to be."
Senate Bill 213 passed easily on a voice vote Friday evening, but still has to pass on a roll call vote to advance out of the House.
The legislation was amended in a House committee, which means the bill would have to go back to the Senate to bless the changes, since it passed the upper chamber 34-1 on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.