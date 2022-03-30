Beef sticks and nuclear power and wolves.
Those are among the topics of amendments lawmakers offered in the state House this afternoon to modify the 2022-23 state budget package contained in the Long Appropriations Bill and more than a dozen additional measures designed to help balance the budget.
The $36.4 billion budget is more than $3 billion higher than current spending, fueled largely by a surge in one-time general fund dollars.
The budget does not include almost $3 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Bills to spend those funds on affordable housing, behavioral health and economic recovery are still working their way through the legislative process.
Lawmakers pushed for 57 amendments during Wednesday's debate. Called "message" amendments, some of them are, particularly in an election year, intended to either score points with lawmakers' constituents or put colleagues from the other party on the spot.
Some of those amendments include:
- funding cuts to the Charter School Institute that Reps. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County and Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, proposed
- across-the-board cuts to the state budget and elimination of the Healthy Kids survey in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, perennial targets of Reps. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock and Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs
Another Neville-Williams amendment seeks to reject all federal funds, claiming they drive up inflation and the national debt.
Republicans also offered amendments to direct $700 million to the Public Employees' Retirement Association and to cover the red ink in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Kipp, the Fort Collins Democrat, told her House colleages that her amendment to reduce the Charter School Institute's funding by $7 million is an effort to fund drivers license testing in the Department of Revenue. Private providers charge whatever the market will bear for those tests – a lot more than DMV's $15. One provider, the Colorado Driving Institute in Boulder, charges $80 per test and $60 for a retest.
But the attempt to take Charter School Institute money didn't sit well with other lawmakers, including JBC Chair Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and the amendment lost.
The Charter School Institute, an independent agency created by the General Assembly and which operates under the state Department of Education, authorizes charter schools in districts that don't have exclusive chartering authority.
Meanwhile, an amendment from House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland sought $100,000 for a feasibility study on small modular nuclear reactors, an attempt to revive legislation that died earlier in the session. Another amendment from Reps. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango and Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, allocated $75,000 to the budget for Colorado State University. Those funds would go to a Beef Sticks for Backpacks program.
Few amendments are expected to pass, as Joint Budget Committee members are expected to advocate against any changes.
House lawmakers spent Tuesday in party caucuses, hearing from their Joint Budget Committee members on what's in the budget and coming up with those amendments.
The second reading debate is expected to last most of the day.
A final vote on the Long Bill is expected for Thursday, and then the bill will head to the Senate.
This story will be updated.
