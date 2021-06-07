The House on Monday voted to give final passage to a bill seeking to provide diapers and hygienic products for families hard hit by the financial fallout from COVID-19.
Senate Bill 27 would send the Department of Human Services $4 million over the next two fiscal years to partner with nonprofit organizations and distribution centers to provide diapers, wipes and diaper creams.
It’s being carried by Democratic Reps. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez of Denver and Kerry Tipper of Lakewood in the House and Sens. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood and Jessie Danielson of Wheat Ridge.
The bill cleared the House on a 41-23 party-line vote with Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, excused. It also passed out of the Senate on party lines.
It now heads back to that chamber after House lawmakers added amendments. The Senate will have to concur in those changes or otherwise reconcile the bill before it can go to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.