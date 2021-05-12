Three days after a mass shooting in Colorado Springs tied to domestic violence left six victims and the shooter dead, the state House of Representatives advanced a bill aimed at strengthening Colorado’s process to get firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers.
Under House Bill 21-1255, those who have a protection order filed against them following a domestic violence arrest would be required to file an affidavit with the court indicating the number, type and location of the firearms in their possession.
Current law already requires those who have a protection order filed against them to give up their guns, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle indicated compliance with that mandate is not universal. The measure, which was introduced in early April by Democratic Reps. Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge and Matt Gray of Broomfield, seeks to bolster the requirement by adding a mandate that those who have protection orders filed against them submit a signed declaration confirming they have relinquished their firearms.
The measure wouldn’t have stopped Teodoro Macias, the 28-year-old man police say on Sunday showed up to a family birthday party in eastern Colorado Springs and started shooting after being upset he wasn’t invited. According to police, Macias shot six people “in a quick succession,” killing his girlfriend and five of her family members Sunday before turning the gun on himself, resulting in the fourth-deadliest mass shooting in state history. Three children, ages 2, 5, and 12, witnessed the violence, at least in part, but weren’t injured.
“At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence,” said Police Chief Vince Niski at a Tuesday news conference. “The suspect ... displayed power and control issues in this relationship.”
Despite those issues though, the bill would not have stripped Macias of his firearm since he did not have a protection order filed against him. Still, Duran pointed to the shooting in urging her House colleagues to advance the measure, noting “mass shootings and domestic gun violence are not separate issues.”
“They are tragically and violently linked and we have to work to put an end to them,” Duran said, highlighting a study finding that of the 749 mass shootings committed over the past six years, around 60% were either a domestic violence attack or committed by those with history of domestic violence.
Duran also shared her emotional story of being a survivor of domestic violence, which she said escalated from verbal to emotional to physical abuse that eventually came to involve threats against her and her young son with a firearm. She also highlighted a separate study finding domestic abusers with access to firearms are five times more likely to kill their victims.
“I think of that study and I think of the poor children in the Colorado Springs home, how they watched an unspeakable event unfold before their very eyes during a birthday party and on Mother's Day, I think of them and I think of my own son and how one small thing could have gone differently,” she said. “He could have easily been in their place.”
The bill drew several unsuccessful amendments from Colorado Springs Republican Rep. Terri Carver, who said she “passionately” agreed with the intent of the bill but worried the requirements to submit affidavits to the court were unconstitutional under 5th Amendment protections against self-incrimination.
“This is setting up a constitutional issue, which I believe will quite frankly result in us being back at the drawing board very shortly, should this bill pass. I don't believe it will withstand the challenge by the public defender's office,” Carver said. The public defender's office is asking for amendments to the bill, citing the same concerns.
Democrats countered those concerns, with Judiciary Committee Chair Mike Weissman of Aurora arguing a provision of the bill granting defendants immunity from prosecution based on the information attained from the forms submitted to the courts was a broad enough protection to overcome 5th Amendment concerns. Duran also noted Attorney General Phil Weiser testified in support of the bill when it was before Weissman’s panel last month.
Carver ran three amendments seeking to replace those filings with a mandate that those with protection order filed against them be given a thorough overview of both the terms and conditions of the order, including the requirement to turn over firearms, as well as the consequences for failing to do so.
All three amendments failed after Gray said he had conferred with district attorneys who had reviewed Carver’s proposal and indicated they believed that was already the process in law right now.
Carver, who earlier in the debate said she agreed with Duran and Gray that “we are not in Colorado seeing the kind of compliance that we need with protection orders,” also ran a fourth amendment seeking to strengthen the consequences for violating a protection order. Under current law, Carver said those consequences amounted to a “slap on the wrist” resulting in abusers continuing "to terrorize their victims.”
Carver’s amendment would have a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 18 months if the subject of a protection order violated that order while in possession of a gun.
“I had some people push back and say, ‘Well, that penalty is too hard,’” she said. “I'm like, ‘Look, you approached the victim with a firearm, I am all for severe consequences and quite frankly, hammering you into the ground.’”
She also indicated she was interested in stiffening penalties for those who violate protection orders even if they aren’t in possession of a gun but was told it would not fit within the purview of the bill.
Gray said he agreed with Carver’s sentiment and praised it as “a really thoughtful amendment that really puts a really direct point on some of the most dangerous domestic violence situations,” but urged the chamber to vote against it.
“We have not stakeholded in a place where at adding a new mandatory minimum is something I'm comfortable with,” Gray said, though he indicated he was interested in working with Carver on the concept should the bill advance.
The bill now heads to a final vote in the House. It still needs to advance through the legislative process in the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.