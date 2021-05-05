The House on Tuesday advanced an omnibus bill to ban plastic bags and polystyrene containers in a marathon debate that stretched some three-and-a-half hours and saw the chamber shoot down 20 Republican amendments.
Under House Bill 21-1162 from Democratic Reps. Alex Valdez of Denver and Lisa Cutter of Littleton, stores and restaurants would have to stop using single-use plastic carryout bags by Sept. 1, 2022. The ban would not apply to existing inventory, but that has to be used up by March 1, 2023, and businesses could sell those single-use bags for 10 cents each until then.
Between Sept. 1 of this year and Sept. 1, 2022, stores can furnish a recycled paper carryout bag or a single-use plastic carryout bag, also for a 10-cent per bag fee. Recycled paper bags would be available after Sept. 1, 2022, for a 10-cent per bag fee.
The business doesn't get to keep all those fees; 60% would be remitted to the local government and the business would keep the rest. The fees would not be charged to people who are on food assistance programs.
Under the bill, polystyrene food containers such as Styrofoam would also be banned as of Sept. 1, 2022. Retail food businesses located within schools would be allowed to continue their use for another year; high schools would have until Sept. 1, 2024, to use up their supplies.
Valdez framed the bill as a two-pronged effort: attempting to combat the long-term health effects that come with unwittingly eating plastics (which he said some experts peg at the equivalent of a credit card a week on average) as well as mitigating the environmental effects of plastics bags.
“We're not doing this to create an inconvenience for anybody,” he said. “We're doing it because this plastic bag that we just take for granted, walk out with everyday, has nowhere to go. They’re not recyclable under today's standards.”
The bill drew ire from the House Republican caucus, with several GOP members saying it would deal a harsh blow to businesses who were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The restaurant industry needs to recover,” said Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs. “You do not put a burdensome regulation on them when they just suffered one of the worst years in history, they're down on one knee right now, many of them are on the edge of bankruptcy.... This is not the time to add another strain to them, which can push them over the edge to bankruptcy.”
Valdez countered that businesses in his Downtown Denver district, which he said likely had to most restaurants of any House member, had come to him in support of the plastics ban. What’s more, Cutter said, the stakeholder process she and Valdez undertook moved the Colorado Restaurant Association to neutral on the bill.
Sandridge shot back that common sense said otherwise.
“When you're on the edge of bankruptcy, the last thing you need is more weight on your shoulders,” he said.
Republicans threw 23 amendments at the bill that attempted to do everything from moving back the implementation date of the ban for restaurants to adding disposable diapers to the list of banned plastic products. Those proposals – along with measures that would have created a tax rebate for small businesses to purchase eco-friendly takeout containers, required a study to ensure the bill didn’t have a disproportionate impact on minority- or women-owned business and exempt rural and frontier counties were rejected.
GOP lawmakers did find a measure of success with some amendments though. The first allowed farmers’ markets and roadside produce trucks to use plastic bags in some instances. According to Rep. Matt Soper, the Delta Republican who ran the amendment along with Valdez and Cutter, it created parity with grocery stores, which are allowed under the bill to continue providing plastic bags for bulk or loose items like produce.
Another from Valdez and Cutter that was presented by Soper and Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, expanded exceptions for plastic bags to include bulk livestock or pet feed, bulk seed and live insects, fish and other small creatures. The final amendment the chamber approved from the bill sponsors as well as Sandridge and Reps. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, and Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch allowed restaurants to use bags for large orders.
After the hours-long debate, the chamber approved advancing the bill for a final vote.
The bans on plastic bags and containers mark a return of House bills 20-1162 and 20-1163, two measures that went by the wayside in the pandemic-shortened 2020 session.
The original version of this year’s bill encompassed another provision from a third bill from last year, Senate Bill 20-010, which would have lifted what's known as a preemption law that barred local governments from bans or restrictions on plastics. But that language was amended out of the bill by the House Finance Committee to get restaurants and the business community to move from opposed to neutral and to get the bill out of the finance committee.
