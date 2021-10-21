There's gold in Colorado's past in more ways than one, as a new report adds up the windfall archaeology delivers to the state from heritage tourism at $10.5 billion a year.
"Archaeology for a Changing Colorado" sheds light on why digging up the past supports social and environmental vitality, as well. The report was funded by a grant from the History Colorado State Historical Fund and released to commemorate Native American Heritage Month in November and International Archaeology Day on Oct. 16.
Read the report by clicking here.
Besides $10.5 billion in direct spending, archaeology-related tourism supported 79,000 Colorado jobs in 2019.
Colorado is home to 134 museums that focus on archaeology, anthropology and Native American history and culture, as well as state and local history. They have an economic impact of $534 million, including more than 8,000 jobs collectively paying $380 million.
History Colorado cited how the 480-mile Trail of the Ancients highlights the state’s archaeological resources, as well as the 125-mile Tracks Across Borders Byway connecting Durango and Chama, New Mexico.
The state's Ute tribes are gatekeepers to some of the state's significant cultural and archaeological sites, while mining sites and ghost towns dot Colorado's mountain communities, as well as pioneer homesteads on the plains, rock art on the Western Slope and indigenous sites in the San Luis Valley, not to mention the Magic Mountain Community Archaeology Project in Golden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.