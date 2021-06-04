The 2021 legislative session is entering its final days with some of the landmark bills still making their way through the General Assembly. Here are some of the major pieces of outstanding legislation lawmakers are trying to take up before they’re forced to adjourn at 11:59 p.m. on June 12.

Health Care

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1232, Standardized Health Benefit Plan Colorado Option

What it does: Allows the commissioner of insurance to create a standardized healthcare plan for the individual and small group market aimed at bringing down the cost of premiums by 15% over the next three years.

House status: Passed on May 10.

Senate status: Passed with amendments on May 26.

Next step: House considering Senate amendments.

Bill number and title: Senate Bill 21-175, Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board

What it does: Establishes a five-member Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board and makes it illegal to buy a prescription drug at a cost that exceeds the price cap established by the panel.

Senate Status: Passed on May 7.

House status: Cleared second reading on June 4 with amendments.

Next step: The bill needs to clear third readings in the House and be repassed or otherwise reconciled by the Senate before it can go to Polis’ desk.

Transportation

Bill number and title: Senate Bill 21-260, Sustainability Of The Transportation System

What it does: Pumps $5.3 billion into transportation projects over the next decade driven by a raft of new fees.

House status: Passed with amendments on June 2.

Senate status: Repassed on June 2.

Next step: Polis’ desk

Environment

Bill number and title: Senate Bill 21-200, Reduce Greenhouse Gases Increase Environmental Justice

What it does: A wide-ranging measure aiming to address climate change that among other things seeks to add enforcement mechanisms to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions targets, or as bill sponsor Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, describes it putting “a ring on it."

Senate status: Approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee on May 12.

House status: n/a

Next step: The bill remains stalled before the Senate Committee of the Whole after Polis told the Gazette editorial board he would veto it.

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1162, Management Of Plastic Products

What it does: Phases out single-use plastics and polystyrene food containers.

House status: Passed on May 5.

Senate status: Passed with amendments on June 2.

Next step: House considering Senate amendments.

Guns

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1298, Expand Firearm Transfer Background Check Requirements

What it does: One of three measures introduced in the aftermath of the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting, the bill would ban those with convictions for violent misdemeanors from buying guns for five years after the conviction. The bill also closes the "Charleston loophole," under which a dealer can transfer a firearm to a buyer without a background check if it doesn’t come back within three days.

House status: Passed on May 17.

Senate status: Passed with amendments on May 25.

Next step: House considering Senate amendments.

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1299, Office Of Gun Violence Prevention

What it does: A second bill from the package introduced after the Boulder mass shooting, the legislation creates a state government office tasked with reducing gun violence.

House status: Passed on May 17.

Senate status: Passed on June 1

Next step: Polis’ desk

Bill number and title: Senate Bill 21-256, Local Regulation Of Firearms

What it does: The third and final bill from the post-Boulder package lifts Colorado's ban on local governments passing stricter gun laws than those established by the state.

House status: Passed with amendments on June 3.

Senate status: Repassed on June 3.

Next step: Polis’ desk

Law enforcement and judiciary

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1250, Measures to Address Law Enforcement Accountability

What it does: A follow-up to last year's landmark police accountability package passed in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the bill among other things broadens the use of body-worn cameras and data collection requirements.

House status: Passed on May 19.

Senate status: Cleared second reading on June 3 with amendments and promises of more changes to come.

Next step: The bill needs to clear third reading in the Senate and be repassed or otherwise reconciled by the House before it can go to Polis’ desk.

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1251, Appropriate Use Of Chemical Restraints On A Person

What it does: The bill seeks to limit law enforcement’s ability to direct EMTs to administer ketamine, a so-called “chemical restraint” that has been increasingly called into question in recent years after a Black man, Elijah McClain, died after it was administered to him while in the custody of the Aurora Police Department in 2019.

House status: Passed on May 14.

Senate status: Passed with amendments on June 1.

Next step: A conference committee agreed to the Senate amendments on June 4; next step is to obtain approval for the report and repass the bill, likely on Monday, June 7.

Bill number and title: Senate Bill 21-273, Pre-trial Reform

What it does: Seeks to cut down on the use of arrests and cash bail for what bill sponsor Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, described as “low-level crimes” in favor of a ticket and summons model.

Senate status: Passed on May 27.

House status: Approved with amendments by the Judiciary Committee on June 3.

Next step: The bill now heads to the House Finance committee, then on to the floor for second reading and third readings. Should it pass, it would need to be repassed or otherwise reconciled by the Senate before it can go to Polis’ desk.

Taxes

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1311, Income Tax

What it does: The first of a set of partner bills that Democrats hope will close loopholes and generate $400 million in revenues.

House status: Passed on May 25.

Senate status: Passed with amendments on June 3.

Next step: House considering Senate amendments.

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1312, Insurance Premium Property Sales Severance Tax

What it does: The second piece of legislation from the two-bill tax reform package.

House status: Passed on May 25.

Senate status: Passed with amendments on June 3.

Next step: House considering Senate amendments.

Bill number and title: Senate Bill 21-293, Property Tax Classification And Assessment Rates

What it does: Rewrites property tax classifications, dividing the current two classifications into six subsections and reducing assessment rates for four of those new classifications.

Senate status: Cleared second reading on June 4 with amendments.

House status: n/a

Next step: Scheduled for third reading in the Senate on June 7.

Bill number and title: House Bill 1327, state and local tax parity for business.

What it does: allows pass-through businesses (sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S-corporations) to pay their state income tax at the entity level, rather than the individual level, beginning in tax year 2022. Under HB 1327, these businesses could pay taxes like a C-corporation, which would allow them to claim an unlimited deduction at the federal level for state and local taxes paid.

House status: won preliminary approval in the House on June 4. This is the last House bill remaining on the House calendar. Final vote on June 7 and then it heads to the Senate.

Marijuana

Bill number and title: House Bill 21-1317, Regulating Marijuana Concentrates

What it does: A wide-ranging measure seeking to study the effects of high-potency THC products on the developing brain and keep those products out of the hands of teenagers.

House status: Passed on May 27.

Senate status: Passed with amendments on June 3.

Next step: House considering Senate amendments.